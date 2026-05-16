No. 6 Texas Looking to End Regular Season With Missouri Sweep: Live Updates

It has been a long and eventful season so far for the No. 6 Texas Longhorns (39—12, 18—10). However, the end of it is here as they wrap things up with their series finale on Saturday afternoon against the Missouri Tigers (23—29, 6—23).

In the opener, the Longhorns took care of business against the Tigers behind yet another sensational outing from Dylan Volantis in a 6-3 win. Then on Friday night, they were treated to a bounce-back performance from Luke Harrison.

He went 6.1 innings and had Missouri on its heels for most of the game. While he did ultimately allow four runs, the veteran left-hander looked like the version of himself that was lights out to start the season for Texas.

Can Texas complete the sweep of the Tigers?

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the offense, it was clicking on all cylinders starting in the third inning. Kicking off the scoring, Casey Borba went deep with a solo shot to lead off the inning. From there the Longhorns poured it on, scoring four runs in the third and six more in the fourth.

Carson Tinney led the way at the plate, as he went deep twice in Texas' 11-6 victory. The second was a grand slam to give him six RBI and become just the fifth player in school history to leave the park 20 times in a single season.

Now, they look to get the job done on Saturday afternoon and complete their second SEC sweep of the season as well as picking up their 40th win. On the mound will be Ruger Riojas, looking to continue getting back on track with postseason play on the horizon.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to close the regular season strong and secure a sweep of the Tigers on Saturday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday May 16 - 2 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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