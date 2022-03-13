Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: South Carolina Answers, Tied 1-1 After Three Innings

The Longhorns take on the Gamecocks in doubleheader action on Sunday.

The Longhorns dropped game one of the doubleheader 4-2, as the offense was stifled over seven innings. Now Texas will look to bounce back and take game two to win the series. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

DH Ardoin

3B Stehly

C Schuessler

2B Daly

SS Faltine

RF Campbell

P Gordon

Top First

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Kennedy: Pop out to third

Melendez: Solo home run

Ardoin: Strikeout looking

Bottom First

Belk: Strikeout swinging

Braswell: Walk

Wimmer: Strikeout swinging

Eyster: Walk

Madden: Groundout to second

Top Second

Stehly: Groundout to short

Schuessler: Strikeout swinging

Daly: Strikeout looking

Bottom Second

LeCroy: Walks

Burgess: Single

Sightler: Fly out to left

Lambros: Single

Belk: Pop out to catcher

Top Third

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

Campbell: Strikeout swinging

Hodo: Walk

Kennedy: Fly out to left

Bottom Third

Braswell: Strikeout swinging

Wimmer: Single

Eyster: Fielder's choice, Wimmer to second

Madden: RBI single, picked off

LeCroy: Will lead off the fourth

