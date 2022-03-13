LIVE UPDATES: South Carolina Answers, Tied 1-1 After Three Innings
The Longhorns dropped game one of the doubleheader 4-2, as the offense was stifled over seven innings. Now Texas will look to bounce back and take game two to win the series.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
DH Ardoin
3B Stehly
C Schuessler
2B Daly
SS Faltine
RF Campbell
P Gordon
Top First
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Kennedy: Pop out to third
Melendez: Solo home run
Ardoin: Strikeout looking
Bottom First
Belk: Strikeout swinging
Braswell: Walk
Wimmer: Strikeout swinging
Eyster: Walk
Madden: Groundout to second
Top Second
Stehly: Groundout to short
Schuessler: Strikeout swinging
Daly: Strikeout looking
Bottom Second
LeCroy: Walks
Burgess: Single
Sightler: Fly out to left
Lambros: Single
Belk: Pop out to catcher
Top Third
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
Campbell: Strikeout swinging
Hodo: Walk
Kennedy: Fly out to left
Bottom Third
Braswell: Strikeout swinging
Wimmer: Single
Eyster: Fielder's choice, Wimmer to second
Madden: RBI single, picked off
LeCroy: Will lead off the fourth
