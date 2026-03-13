TV, Streaming Infomation for No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs Ole Miss

It has been over 100 years since the Ole Miss Rebels faced the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in Austin, their last meeting between the two coming in 1912.

Texas faced Ole Miss last season in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, winning in a 10-0 run rule for head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first victory as the Longhorns' skipper.

Despite the two being members of the Southeastern Conference at the time, the win did not count toward Texas’ 22-8 conference record because the scheduling was made when the Longhorns were still members of the Big-12.

Texas enters its first conference series with a perfect 16-0 record and its best start to a season since the 2005 national championship season.

The Longhorns, powered by a dominant combination of hitting and pitching, beat the Texas State Bobcats, 15-4, in San Marcos in their most recent midweek game

How to Watch No. 2 Texas vs Ole Miss

Who: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. Ole Miss

What: First SEC series of the season

When: Friday, Mar. 13 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 15 at 1 p.m.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. The Rebels had their best season since their 2022 College World Series championship, with a 43-21 record. But like Texas, Ole Miss also fell to an upstart mid-major, losing to Murray State, one of the eight teams to make it to Omaha in the Oxford Regional.

Meet The Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Mike Bianco, Ole Miss: One of the longest tenured SEC head coaches, Bianco has been in Oxford since 2001 and led the program to its first national championship in 2022. Like Schlossnagle, Bianco is one of the few Division I baseball coaches to crest 1000 career victories, doing so in the 2024 season.

What To Know About The Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels outfielder Hayden Federico stands at the plate and waits for the pitch. | Ole Miss Rebels Athletic

Ole Miss enters the series with Texas with a 15-3 record to open up the 2026 season. Two of the Rebels' losses came to ranked opponents — No. 9 Coastal Carolina at the Bruce Bolt College Classic in Houston, and No. 7 Southern Mississippi on Tuesday.

Like any good SEC school, Ole Miss has a lethal combination at the plate and on the mound. Rebels' Saturday starting pitcher Cade Townsen has one of the nation’s lowest ERA rates with an impressive 0.48 when he’s on the mound.

As a pitching staff as a whole, the Rebels have one of the best in the conference, ranking second in strikeouts just behind LSU with 218 on the year. Up to this point in the season, the Rebels have held opposing pitchers to a .210 batting average in 154.2 innings.

On the hitting side, Ole Miss has four batters hitting above .300, with outfielder Tristan Bissetta pacing the Rebels, holding an .403 batting average through his 18 starts this season.

Bissetta is riding a five-game hit streak entering the series against the Longhorns and has only been held hitless twice this season.