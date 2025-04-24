Longhorns Baseball Ace Jared Spencer Out For Rest of Season
Sometimes when it rains it seems to pour. That has been the case for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns the last few weeks, as they have constantly been plagued by the injury bug. And on Thursday another hit came.
In an interview on Thursday morning, coach Jim Schlossnagle revealed that left-hander Jared Spencer would be shut down due to a shoulder injury and visiting with medical personnel. Now, though, the result of that visit have been reported.
Per Kirk Bohls, Spencer will undergo shoulder surgery on Monday and will be out for the rest of the season as a result. Injuries are unfortunate regardless of the circumstances, but losing a player of Spencer's caliber will be tough to overcome for Texas.
The southpaw was the Longhorns' Friday night starter and had made 10 starts so far this season, recording a 4-1 record and 3.27 ERA across 52.1 innings of work with a team-high 66 strikeouts. While losing Spencer is a major blow to the pitching staff, Texas will look to adjust accordingly.
Spencer's injury will lead to a shuffling of the weekend rotation, with the usual Sunday starter in Ruger Riojas assuming the Friday night role against Texas A&M. Saturday will still belong to Luke Harrison while Jason Flores is slated to take the mound on Sunday afternoon.
Behind them the Texas bullpen has proven itself time and time again, with key arms such as Max Grubbs and Dylan Volantis able to go multiple innings. That doesn't make this injury any less detrimental, though.
Pitching has been the strong suit of this Texas squad, and Spencer has been a key reason why. The Longhorns do have the arms to soften the blow, but there is no doubt that losing their staff ace could play a big part in their potential success down the back stretch of the season.