Two-Sport Texas Longhorns Star Suffers Injury Scare vs. Texas State
Due to the sheer length of the college baseball season injuries are going to happen. Some of these injuries lead to players being sidelined for an extended period of time while others are able to be played through.
Unfortunately for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, they have experienced both ends of the spectrum so far this season. And to make matters worse they were dealt yet another blow during Tuesday night's 14-11 win over the Texas State Bobcats.
Star freshman outfielder Jonah Williams exited the game following his at-bat in the top of the seventh inning and was replaced by Jayden Duplantier. Williams, who went 1-for-4 prior to his exit, joins a growing list of Longhorns dealing with ailments down the back stretch of the regular season.
The first big blow dealt was the loss of superstar outfielder Max Belyeu. After that came injuries to Adrian Rodriguez and Ethan Mendoza. It didn't stop there, either, as staff ace Jared Spencer was shelved with an ailment of his own following a short outing in the series opener against Auburn.
While these injuries have been far from ideal, the Longhorns have fortunately been able to get Rodriguez and Mendoza back into the lineup while Belyeu could possibly return during the final regular season series.
As for Spencer, Jim Schlossnagle spoke before the Texas State game and was unable to give a definite timeline for his potential return.
There has not been update on what Williams' specific injury was, either, but losing his bat could be another big blow for Texas ahead of a pivotal series against the Texas A&M Aggies. For now, though, it's best not to panic and just wait til Schlossnagle offers an update on the star freshman.