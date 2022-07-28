Skip to main content

Longhorns OF Eric Kennedy Set to Return Next Season

Kennedy will be a crucial member of a Longhorns team that is retooling ahead of 2023.

The Texas Longhorns are set to look vastly different when they open their season in 2023. Gone will be staples of the 2022 lineup such as Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly, as well as the departure of staff ace Pete Hansen and other bullpen arms to the MLB Draft

Along with the roster difference, the Longhorns will see a shakeup in the coaching staff as voluntary assistant Troy Tulowitzki departs and Texas welcomes new pitching coach Woody Williams and hitting coach Steve Rodriguez

As the Longhorns prepare to retool ahead of next season, aiming to make their 39th College World Series appearance, they received a major boost to their 2023 lineup on Thursday. 

It was announced that outfielder Eric Kennedy would be returning for the 2023 season, maintaining an experienced bat at the top of the lineup. 

In 2022 Kennedy would slash .300/.386/.471 while launching seven home runs and driving in 29 runs. Often hitting second ahead of Melendez, Kennedy helped set the table for the middle of the lineup. 

Kennedy returning is a major win for David Pierce and his staff, as his experience at the plate and in the outfield are one less question mark to resolve ahead of 2023. As the Longhorns to return to Omaha yet again, adding Kennedy back will go a long way in making sure that happens. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

