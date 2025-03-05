Longhorns Notebook: Bats Stay Hot, No. 12 Texas Run Rules TAMUCC 15-5
For a half inning the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders (6-7) had the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (10-1) on the ropes. After entering the inning trailing 4-0, they managed to take advantages of a lack of command and bad defense to plate five runs and take a 5-4 lead.
That was all for the Islanders offense, though, as the rest of the game proceeded as business as usual for the Longhorns. Bouncing back after a shaky top half, Texas proceeded to score 11 unanswered runs and cruise to a 15-5 run-rule win in eight innings for their 10th straight win.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' 15-5 rout of the Islanders.
Another game, another seven-run inning
Coming into tonight’s game the Longhorns offense was scorching hot, having scored 10-plus runs in three consecutive games. While that streak won’t last forever, it did extend to a fourth straight game thanks to Texas’ dominant fourth inning.
After a 4-0 lead turned into a 5-4 deficit, the offense came right back and did its job. Taking advantage of the Islanders’ pitching staff struggling to find the zone, the Longhorns pushed across seven runs – capped off by a Will Gasparino three-run blast.
It was the sixth game this season for Texas with a seven-run inning, showing just how explosive this offense can be when firing on all cylinders.
Jason Flores flashes potential
The freshman made his second career start and again showed the potential that the coaching staff sees in him. Unfortunately, though, his outing did not end well after a strong start on the mound.
Through his first three innings he didn’t allow a hit and held the Islanders off the board. In the fourth things changed. He allowed his first hit and hit his third batter. These, paired with a pair of errors, allowed two runs to score and brought an end to his night.
If he can build on his first three innings and shake off the fourth then the Longhorns have another strong arm to work with as a starter.
Momentum keeps rolling
First, it is important to note that these are games the Longhorns undoubtedly should be winning. That being said, one look around the college baseball landscape and you see how even the best teams can stumble in midweek games against teams that are inferior opponents.
So far that hasn't been the case for the Longhorns, who have handled their business accordingly. As they approach their first time playing conference games in the SEC, that is important. Stacking up wins and gaining confidence will go a long way toward their goal of being a contender for the conference crown.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns will be back in action on Friday evening as they kick off a three-game weekend series against the Santa Clara Broncos at 6:30 p.m. CT.
