No. 12 Texas Squaring Off Against Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Live Updates
The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (9-1) are back in action as they welcome the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders (6-6) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in the first game of a brief five-game homestand.
Texas comes in red hot and riding a nine-game winning streak, fresh off an outstanding weekend at the Las Vegas Classic with wins over Washington, Texas Tech and Illinois. As for the Islanders, they find themselves having won three straight after a sweep of Prairie View A&M.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Islanders, looking to extend their winning streak to 10 games on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
LF - Easton Winfield
C - Rylan Galvan
P - Jason Flores
Top First:
Jason Flores (Texas) pitching
Webb: Groundout to third
Smith: HIt by pitch
Sanchez: Strikeout swinging
Russell: Strikeout swinging
