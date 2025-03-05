No. 12 Texas Squaring Off Against Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Live Updates

Longhorns Country

The Longhorns aim to push their winning streak into the double digits against the Islanders.

Connor Zimmerlee

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (9-1) are back in action as they welcome the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders (6-6) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in the first game of a brief five-game homestand.

Texas comes in red hot and riding a nine-game winning streak, fresh off an outstanding weekend at the Las Vegas Classic with wins over Washington, Texas Tech and Illinois. As for the Islanders, they find themselves having won three straight after a sweep of Prairie View A&M.

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Islanders, looking to extend their winning streak to 10 games on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Jason Flore
Texas Longhorns pitcher Jason Flores (4) pitches in the second inning as the Texas Longhorns take on the University of Incarnate Word Cardinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Feb. 25, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

LF - Easton Winfield

C - Rylan Galvan

P - Jason Flores

Top First:

Jason Flores (Texas) pitching

Webb: Groundout to third

Smith: HIt by pitch

Sanchez: Strikeout swinging

Russell: Strikeout swinging

