Longhorns and Red Raiders Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

Texas will be back in action on Saturday night looking to keep its winning streak rolling.

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're back at it again, folks, as the No. 15 Texas Longhorns (7-1) are set to take on a former conference foe in the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-5) in their second game of the Las Vegas Classic.

Both squads are coming off wins in their Friday night showdowns, albeit with both wins coming in dramatically different fashion. The Longhorns broke the game open in the seventh inning to take a 9-1 lead then held on for dear life for a 10-9 win after being outscored in the 8-1 in the seventh and eighth innings.

As for the Red Raiders, they entered the ninth inning trailing 5-4 and then put up six runs before going on to win 10-6. Texas enters Saturday looking to win its eighth straight while Texas Tech looks to pull off the marquee upset.

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Red Raiders on Saturday night from Las Vegas Ballpark in their second game of the Las Vegas Classic at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Texas Longhorns outfielder Will Gasparino (8) catches a ball in the outfield in the fifth inning as the Texas Longhorns take on the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Feb. 25, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Live updates will be available after the first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

CF - Will Gasparino

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

SS - Jalin Flores

1B - Kimble Schuessler

DH - Cole Chamberlain

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

C - Rylan Galvan

P - Luke Harrison

Top First:

Lukas Pirko (Texas Tech) pitching

Mendoza: Groundout to catcher

Belyeu: Fly out to right

Gasparino: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Thompson: Strikeout swinging

Bravo: Double

Boehm: Groundout to pitcher, Bravo to third

Villeneuve: E2 (catcher's interference)

Hughes: Fielder's choice, Villeneuve out at second

