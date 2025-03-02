Longhorns and Red Raiders Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
We're back at it again, folks, as the No. 15 Texas Longhorns (7-1) are set to take on a former conference foe in the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-5) in their second game of the Las Vegas Classic.
Both squads are coming off wins in their Friday night showdowns, albeit with both wins coming in dramatically different fashion. The Longhorns broke the game open in the seventh inning to take a 9-1 lead then held on for dear life for a 10-9 win after being outscored in the 8-1 in the seventh and eighth innings.
As for the Red Raiders, they entered the ninth inning trailing 5-4 and then put up six runs before going on to win 10-6. Texas enters Saturday looking to win its eighth straight while Texas Tech looks to pull off the marquee upset.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Red Raiders on Saturday night from Las Vegas Ballpark in their second game of the Las Vegas Classic at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after the first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
CF - Will Gasparino
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
SS - Jalin Flores
1B - Kimble Schuessler
DH - Cole Chamberlain
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
C - Rylan Galvan
P - Luke Harrison
Top First:
Lukas Pirko (Texas Tech) pitching
Mendoza: Groundout to catcher
Belyeu: Fly out to right
Gasparino: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Thompson: Strikeout swinging
Bravo: Double
Boehm: Groundout to pitcher, Bravo to third
Villeneuve: E2 (catcher's interference)
Hughes: Fielder's choice, Villeneuve out at second
