Longhorns Notebook: No. 1 Texas Handles No. 8 Auburn for Fourth SEC Sweep
Spending their first weekend atop the college baseball rankings, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (33-5, 16-2) were faced with a tough challenge. Their first test was a No. 8 Auburn Tigers squad (27-13, 9-9) who entered the weekend having swept the LSU Tigers the week prior.
Well, it is safe to say that the Longhorns were up for the challenge in a big way. They took the series opener in dramatic fashion on a Kimble Schuessler go-ahead blast in the seventh, winning 3-2. Then game two was an easier one as they secured the series with an 8-3 victory.
This led to the series finale on Saturday, a game in which the Longhorns controlled from the jump. A five-run first inning kick started things and led to a run-rule, 14-2 rout that secured yet another SEC series sweep for Texas.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' sweep of the Tigers.
Schuessler heating up
As the season goes on there will always be ebbs and flows or ups and downs. This rings true especially at the dish as a hitter can go through both slumps and hot streaks. For the Longhorns, though, as they’ve dealt with injuries they’ve seen multiple players step up.
Against the Tigers the biggest name to do so was first baseman Kimble Schuessler. First in the series opener he blasted a go-ahead, two out solo shot to put Texas ahead 3-2 and secure the win. In game two he collected three more hits and another RBI in the 8-3 win.
He maintained that momentum in the finale, driving in a career-high five runs in just two innings and finished with. Capping off his sensational weekend, he blasted a three-run walkoff home run to secure a 14-2 run-rule win for Texas and give him a whopping eight RBI on the day.
Left field solved
When it was announced that Max Belyeu would be out indefinitely, the Longhorns began experimenting with their adjustments. Tommy Farmer IV slid over to right field while left field became a bit of a revolving door.
However, the series saw Texas seemingly find the resolution as Jonah Williams earned his first career starts in the final two games. In response he collected five hits, a walk and three RBI. If Williams can hold down left until Belyeu returns, then the Longhorns may just have their every day lineup solved.
PItching continues to shove
As has been the case all season long, another potent offense was mowed down by the Longhorns' elite pitching staff. Through their first 37 games prior to the series against Texas, the Tigers were averaging over seven runs a game and hitting an astounding .303 as a team.
That didn't matter to the Longhorns, though. They simply took the mound, picked up the ball and proceeded to stifle the Tigers over the course of this series. In the dominating sweep they allowed only seven runs. Not a game, but total. Talk about complete and utter domination.
This has been the case all season long, and if they can continue to shut down these elite lineups then the Longhorns are well-positioned for a deep run come June.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns will be back in action on Tuesday evening, as they hit the road to take on the Texas State Bobcats at 6 p.m. CT.