No. 1 Texas Longhorns Win Sixth Straight SEC Series in Victory vs. No. 8 Auburn
While the top of the starting lineup is usually the one to command the diamond for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field showcased the latter half taking matters into its own hands.
The final five of the order went 9-19 in hits to at-bats and counted for six out of seven total RBIs, composed of graduate student and first baseman Kimble Schuessler, sophomore third baseman Casey Borba, sophomore right fielder Tommy Farmer IV, freshman left fielder Jonah Williams, and junior outfielder Jayden Duplantier.
Williams, the elusive dual-athlete that joined Texas’ roster a semester early, garnered his first career start and tallied a game-high three RBI to bolster a 8-3 win over the No. 8 Auburn Tigers.
“We just know we're all capable even at the bottom of the order,” Farmer said during the post game press conference. “We're just as capable as the guys at the top, so we just have to have confidence in ourselves and we'll execute.”
After two straight innings of lights-out pitching from both Auburn starting pitcher Cade Fisher and Texas starting pitcher Luke Harrison, the Longhorns finally cracked the scoreboard in the third inning.
Farmer knocked a double to left center field, notching his 14th straight game making it on base. Duplantier followed up with a double of his own, his first hit in SEC play, to bring Farmer in for the Longhorns’ first run of the game. Texas capped off the third inning with an RBI single from junior shortstop Jalin Flores to grab the lead.
Farmer would return in the fourth inning with another double on his first swing that allowed Schuessler to score.
Williams had yet to register a hit this season and struck out in his first at-bat of the matchup, but stepped up and launched a single to left field for an RBI to extend Texas’ lead to 4-0, the crowd and the dugout erupting in celebration.
“We knew he’d be super competitive in there,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “But to have a guy who is supposed to be in high school right now, 17 years old, in that setting, tells you what a special, competitive athlete he is.”
Auburn managed to break its four-inning scoring drought as right fielder Ike Irish let a two-RBI home run soar over the Yeti Yard, allowing the Tigers to creep in 4-2. Harrison threw his third hit-by-pitch and allowed his fourth hit of the night in the sixth inning, signaling a call to the bullpen to bring out sophomore Ethan Walker.
Walker tossed just one pitch, leading to a foul out to the catcher, before closer Thomas Burns came in to finish the job.
Kicking off the bottom of the sixth with a single each, Schuessler and Borba advanced to second and third base on the same wild pitch. Williams once again brought fans to their feet with a two-RBI single to put the Longhorns up 6-2.
Irish slammed his second home run, this one solo, in the top of the seventh inning, but Texas was quick to answer. Flores walked and sophomore center fielder Will Gasparino got hit by a pitch to set runners on first and second base. Schuessler singled through the right side for an RBI, and a throwing error from right field to third base gave Gasparino enough time to jog home for an unearned run. A clean eighth and ninth innings stamped the 8-3 win and Texas' sixth SEC series victory.
The Longhorns will play their final game against the Tigers on Saturday at noon CT.