Longhorns Trail Tigers 1-0 Entering Bottom of First Inning: Live Updates
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (32-5, 15-2) return to action on Saturday afternoon, as they prepare for their series finale against the No. 8 Auburn Tigers (27-12, 9-8). They do so with another series sweep on their mind.
After a hard-fought, come from behind 3-2 win in the series opener, the Longhorns came back in game two and took control early. They took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on a Jayden Duplantier double and Jalin Flores single. From there it was all Texas.
Two more runs came across to score in the fourth on a Tommy Farmer RBI double and Jonah Williams RBI single. Williams, who earned his first career start, would add another two-run single to his ledger in the sixth inning -- helping the Longhorns secure their eventual 8-3 win and series victory.
Now, they turn their attention to Saturday afternoon's contest with a chance to sweep another top 10 team.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, with the Longhorns looking for another SEC series sweep against the Tigers at 12 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Jonah Williams
3B - Casey Borba
P - Ruger Riojas
Top First:
Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching
Snow: Strikeout swinging
Rembert: Fly out to center
Irish: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 1-0
McMurray: Double
Terrell: Groundout to short