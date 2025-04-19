Longhorns Country

Longhorns Trail Tigers 1-0 Entering Bottom of First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to keep their momentum rolling in the series finale against the Tigers.

Connor Zimmerlee

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (32-5, 15-2) return to action on Saturday afternoon, as they prepare for their series finale against the No. 8 Auburn Tigers (27-12, 9-8). They do so with another series sweep on their mind.

After a hard-fought, come from behind 3-2 win in the series opener, the Longhorns came back in game two and took control early. They took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on a Jayden Duplantier double and Jalin Flores single. From there it was all Texas.

Two more runs came across to score in the fourth on a Tommy Farmer RBI double and Jonah Williams RBI single. Williams, who earned his first career start, would add another two-run single to his ledger in the sixth inning -- helping the Longhorns secure their eventual 8-3 win and series victory.

Now, they turn their attention to Saturday afternoon's contest with a chance to sweep another top 10 team.

Jonah William
Texas Longhorns outfielder Jonah Williams (55) runs in from the outfield in the fourth inning as the Longhorns play the Auburn Tigers. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, with the Longhorns looking for another SEC series sweep against the Tigers at 12 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

2B - Adrian Rodriguez

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Jonah Williams

3B - Casey Borba

P - Ruger Riojas

Top First:

Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching

Snow: Strikeout swinging

Rembert: Fly out to center

Irish: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 1-0

McMurray: Double

Terrell: Groundout to short

