Longhorns Notebook: No. 2 Texas Drops Heartbreaker Against No. 21 Tennessee
Heading into their game on Thursday afternoon, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (42-12) found themselves in a fairly comfortable position. They'd won the regular season conference crown and were thus the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.
This led to a matchup against the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (43-15) in the quarterfinals, where a win for the Longhorns would further solidify their claim to the No. 1 national seed in the Field of 64. A loss, though, would not be enough to knock them out of national seed altogether.
Even with that knowledge in mind, their loss to the Volunteers was a frustrating one and continued a concerning trend that occured to end the regular season. The bats showed signs of life but ultimately were lifeless for a large portion of the game and led to an early exit for the Longhorns in the SEC Tournament.
Now, here are three key takeaways from Texas’ 7-5 loss to the Volunteers.
Walker delivered a gem
When it was announced that the Longhorns would start Ethan Walker, it was then assumed that it would be a bullpen day as a result. And that was a fair assumption, as Walker had not seen much action prior to Thursday and Tennessee boasts one of the nation’s best lineups.
However, Walker had other plans and proceeded to put together a masterful outing. From the very beginning he had Tennessee’s hitters guessing and looking silly at the plate. Ultimately, the southpaw gave the Longhorns 4.1 innings and allowed two runs, with only of those runs being earned.
As they prepare for the NCAA Tournament, the Longhorns knowing they can rely on Walker in crucial innings is a big-time win.
Offense started hot, ends cold
For the first part of this game it appeared as if the Longhorns were going to run away with it and win comfortably. They jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and chased SEC Pitcher of the Year Liam Doyle in the fourth inning, as he managed only 3.2 innings of work. That would not be the case for Texas, unfortunately.
After Doyle exited the Texas lineup looked all too familiar, mirroring the ugly at-bats that plagued the team during its rough stretch to end the regular season. All of a sudden productive, lengthy at-bats became uncompetitive and quick outs, as the Longhorns would strike out a whopping 18 times as a team.
There were definitely positive signs from the offense, but if the version that ended the game shows up in postseason play, it will not be a deep run for Texas.
Focus on the future
No one will deny that losing a game sucks. Especially when that loss comes after being up 4-0 and having chased arguably the best pitcher in college baseball before the end of the fourth inning. In most circumstances those two events lead to an eventual comfortable victory.
Obviously that wasn't the case this time for Texas, but now it must do whatever it takes to shake this loss. The Longhorns have all but guaranteed themselves a regional in Austin, and as it currently stands have a good shot at claiming the No. 1 overall national seed when they are announced this weekend.
This just means that while the loss ultimately stings, they need to put it behind them and focus on doing what it takes to make it to Omaha.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns return home after going one-and-done in the SEC Tournament and wait to see who will join them for an all but guaranteed Austin Regional.