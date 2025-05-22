Longhorns Lead Volunteers 1-0 After Third Inning: Live Updates
After ending their regular season with a series win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (42-11, 22-8) are back in action once again in their inaugural SEC Tournament. Awaiting them is a tough matchup with the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (42-15, 16-14).
Texas enters this game having taken two out of three from the Sooners, with the win in the opener securing the regular season conference championship in its first year in the SEC. That conference crown clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the SEC Tournament and a much-needed double bye.
As for the Volunteers, they found themselves with just a one-game bye after coming into the tournament looking for a momentum boost. Well, safe to say they found it as they blasted their way past Alabama on Wednesday in a 15-10 win.
Now, both teams prepare for Thursday's showdown with a semifinal berth on the line. For the Longhorns, stacking up wins in Hoover would only further strenghten their grip on the No. 1 national seed come Selection Monday. Tennessee, though, looks to play its way into a regional host.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns get their SEC Tournament underway against the Volunteers from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
C - Rylan Galvan
1B - Kimble Schuessler
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
SS - Jalin Flores
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
CF - Will Gasparino
3B - Casey Borba
P - Ethan Walker
Top First:
Ethan Walker (Texas) pitching
Kilen: Strikeout swinging
Fischer: Strikeout swinging
Ensley: Fly out to right
Bottom First:
Liam Doyle (Tennessee) pitching
Mendoza: Walk
Belyeu: Fly out to center, Mendoza to second
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Schuessler: RBI single, Longhorns lead 1-0
Schuessler advanced to second (E1)
Rodriguez: Pop out to third
Top Second:
Bargo: Strikeout swinging
Curley: Groundout to short
Chapman: Groundout to second
Bottom Second:
Flores: Groundout to third
Farmer: Single
Farmer stole second
Gasparino: Walk
Borba: Strikeout looking
Mendoza: Strikeout swinging
Top Third:
Clark: Hit by pitch
Peebles: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)
Marin: Fly out to center
Bottom Third:
Belyeu: Pop out to short
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Schuessler: Groundout to pitcher
Top Fourth:
Kilen: Line out to first
Fischer: Fly out to center
Ensley: Fly out to right