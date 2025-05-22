Longhorns Country

Longhorns Lead Volunteers 1-0 After Third Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to start their first ever SEC Tournament off on the right foot.

Connor Zimmerlee

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After ending their regular season with a series win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (42-11, 22-8) are back in action once again in their inaugural SEC Tournament. Awaiting them is a tough matchup with the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (42-15, 16-14).

Texas enters this game having taken two out of three from the Sooners, with the win in the opener securing the regular season conference championship in its first year in the SEC. That conference crown clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the SEC Tournament and a much-needed double bye.

As for the Volunteers, they found themselves with just a one-game bye after coming into the tournament looking for a momentum boost. Well, safe to say they found it as they blasted their way past Alabama on Wednesday in a 15-10 win.

Ethan Walke
Texas pitcher Ethan Walker (46) pitches during the Longhorns' game against The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, both teams prepare for Thursday's showdown with a semifinal berth on the line. For the Longhorns, stacking up wins in Hoover would only further strenghten their grip on the No. 1 national seed come Selection Monday. Tennessee, though, looks to play its way into a regional host.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns get their SEC Tournament underway against the Volunteers from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

C - Rylan Galvan

1B - Kimble Schuessler

DH - Adrian Rodriguez

SS - Jalin Flores

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

CF - Will Gasparino

3B - Casey Borba

P - Ethan Walker

Top First:

Ethan Walker (Texas) pitching

Kilen: Strikeout swinging

Fischer: Strikeout swinging

Ensley: Fly out to right

Bottom First:

Liam Doyle (Tennessee) pitching

Mendoza: Walk

Belyeu: Fly out to center, Mendoza to second

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Schuessler: RBI single, Longhorns lead 1-0

Schuessler advanced to second (E1)

Rodriguez: Pop out to third

Top Second:

Bargo: Strikeout swinging

Curley: Groundout to short

Chapman: Groundout to second

Bottom Second:

Flores: Groundout to third

Farmer: Single

Farmer stole second

Gasparino: Walk

Borba: Strikeout looking

Mendoza: Strikeout swinging

Top Third:

Clark: Hit by pitch

Peebles: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)

Marin: Fly out to center

Bottom Third:

Belyeu: Pop out to short

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Schuessler: Groundout to pitcher

Top Fourth:

Kilen: Line out to first

Fischer: Fly out to center

Ensley: Fly out to right

Published |Modified
Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

