Longhorns Notebook: No. 5 Texas' Bats Go Cold in Texas State Loss
Everyone knows the chaos that ensues in midweek games. Major upsets and stunning losses plague even the best teams, as they look to avoid losses to teams they should handle easily.
This was the case once again on Tuesday, as the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (23-4) played host to the Texas State Bobcats (13-15). While the Longhorns looked to avoid a second midweek upset loss, the Bobcats had other plans in mind.
Despite a wonderful outing from Kade Bing, who delivered 6.1 no-hit innings, the Longhorns bats could not get any meaningful production at the plate and would see a late rally fall short in a 5-3 loss to Texas State.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' 5-3 loss to the Bobcats.
Bing masterclass wasted
The Longhorns again trotted out Bing to the mound to start a midweek contest, and again the sophomore southpaw delivered an absolute gem. Aside from a run in the third, he tossed 6.1 shutout innings without allowing a hit.
However, despite doing his job, his efforts were ultimately for nothing. Texas State would score four runs with two outs in the eighth while the bats were nonexistent throughout the night, leading to an inexcusable loss -- one that could have and should have been prevented.
Offense ice cold
On paper three runs on eight hits is not the worst night at the plate, and is often enough to eek out a win. That would not be the case in this one, as the Longhorns bats were complete no shows for most of this game.
Leading the way in the poor showing at the plate was the top of the lineup. Texas' 1-4 hitters combined for only three hits and seven strikeouts, including a trio from often reliable leadoff man Ethan Mendoza. Outings like that cannot happen.
With a massive home SEC series on deck against the Georgia Bulldogs, the Longhorns need to adjust to life without Max Belyeu in the lineup in a hurry if they want to avoid another performance like this one.
Texas State owns the Disch
Anything can happen in midweek games. That’s what makes college baseball such an exciting and unpredictable sport. That being said, midweek games between the Longhorns and Bobcats in Austin have been anything but in recent memory.
Following the latest loss to Texas State, Texas has now lost four straight games at The Disch to the team from San Marcos. Of course, midweek games ultimately don’t mean as much as conference ones, but the Longhorns do not want to keep losing to Texas State at home.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns will look to bounce back and get back in the win column on Friday, with the Georgia Bulldogs kicking off a three-game series at 6:30 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.