No. 8 Texas Facing No. 2 LSU in Series Rubber Match: Live Updates
Sunday afternoon brings us the series finale in what has been an absolute heavyweight battle between not ony two of the best teams in the SEC, but two of the top squads in the country.
The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (18-3, 4-1) are back in action as they prepare for game three against the No. 2 LSU Tigers (22-2, 4-1). While the opener between these two was all LSU, resulting in an 8-2 win for the Tigers, the second game was an absolute thriller.
Through three innings it was a pitcher's duel as both starters held their opponent in check. From there it was an absolute slugfest between two potent offenses. From the fourth through six innings a combined 13 runs were scored, leading to the Longhorns trailing 7-6 entering the seventh.
After that it was all Longhorns over the last three innings. They plated two in the seventh, as a Jalin Flores solo shot tied it and a Will Gasparino RBI single gave them the 8-7 lead. In the eighth they plated three crucial insurance runs, good enough to secure the 11-7 win to even the series.
Now, they turn their attention the rubber match on Sunday afternoon with a chance for a huge SEC series win. Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns wrap up their series against the Tigers at 2 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
C - Rylan Galvan
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Kimble Schuessler
DH - Jaquae Stewart
CF - Will Gasparino
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
P - Ruger Riojas