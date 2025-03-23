Longhorns Country

No. 8 Texas Facing No. 2 LSU in Series Rubber Match: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to improve to 5-1 in SEC with a win over the Tigers on Sunday

Connor Zimmerlee

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sunday afternoon brings us the series finale in what has been an absolute heavyweight battle between not ony two of the best teams in the SEC, but two of the top squads in the country.

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (18-3, 4-1) are back in action as they prepare for game three against the No. 2 LSU Tigers (22-2, 4-1). While the opener between these two was all LSU, resulting in an 8-2 win for the Tigers, the second game was an absolute thriller.

Through three innings it was a pitcher's duel as both starters held their opponent in check. From there it was an absolute slugfest between two potent offenses. From the fourth through six innings a combined 13 runs were scored, leading to the Longhorns trailing 7-6 entering the seventh.

After that it was all Longhorns over the last three innings. They plated two in the seventh, as a Jalin Flores solo shot tied it and a Will Gasparino RBI single gave them the 8-7 lead. In the eighth they plated three crucial insurance runs, good enough to secure the 11-7 win to even the series.

Jalin Flore
Texas infielder Jalin Flores (1) bats in the first inning of the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners, March 18, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, they turn their attention the rubber match on Sunday afternoon with a chance for a huge SEC series win. Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns wrap up their series against the Tigers at 2 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

C - Rylan Galvan

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Kimble Schuessler

DH - Jaquae Stewart

CF - Will Gasparino

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

P - Ruger Riojas

