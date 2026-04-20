Luke Harrison Career Day Falls Short, No. 4 Texas Falls Series Finale

Baseball — time and time again continues to remain the most cruel sport in America. Not because of the physicality, it's the mental anguish it causes.

The Longhorns' pitching staff tossed for another 10-plus strikeout day against the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide, but in an all too common occurrence in the game of baseball, just one poor inning can define an entire outcome.

Texas starting pitcher Luke Harrison set a career high mark in pitches thrown and strikeouts with 12, but his two earned runs in the second and seventh innings proved to be the decisive blow for the Longhorns.

The Crimson Tide took a narrow 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at UFCU Disch-Falk Field — the only consolation prize was that Texas had already captured the series victory heading into today.

“Luke was certainly the highlight today,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Last weekend was tough with the delay and then running him back out there. Thought he did a great job. He was in command of multiple pitches.”

Bats Go Silent

Feb 14, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) fields a ground ball and throws to first for an out as the Crimson Tide played Washington State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Alabama played a double header against Washington State Saturday to escape Sunday’s forecast rain. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The highlight of the series goes to the Texas pitching staff, tossing an outrageous 49 strikeouts with the new look rotation. In his first Sunday start of the season, Harrison was able to relinquish some demons he faced against Texas A&M last week.

Despite his record-setting 12-strikeout day and 106-pitch performance, his lapse in the second and seventh innings would prove to be enough for the Alabama bats to prevail.

Harrison forced the first two outs of the second, but a hit-by-pitch and a pair of singles by Peyton Steele and Jason Torres would drive in Luke Vaughn for the first run of the afternoon.

But as he’s done throughout the season, Harrison was able to get out of a loaded bases jam to lessen the damage.

It still wouldn’t be enough, as the Longhorns' bats were left without an answer for Crimson Tide starting pitcher Myles Upchurch, and the Crimson Tide’s staunch defensive back drop that easily gobbled up 11 groundouts and five flyouts.

“He filled up his strike zone and competed better than we anticipated,” catcher Carson Tinney said. “He had a few really good pitches that we really didn't attack, and we took a lot of strikes looking.”

Harrison would stay out until the seventh inning, his third of the season, and despite topping out of his pitch count, Schlossnagle kept him out to finish up the inning, keeping Max Grubbs and Brett Crossland in the pen.

It was a tough inning for Harrison, though — he allowed back-to-back hits to lead off the frame, before Brady Neal grounded into a double play, but with zero outs on the board, it allowed Bryce Fowler to rush home for the insurance run for the Crimson Tide.

“I was in a good spot, and making my pitches,” Harrison said, “Appreciate the trust to send me back out there.”

The Longhorns offense began to muster some momentum in the final inning when Anthony Pack Jr. fired his second hit of the game, a double toward centerfield.

Ethan Mendoza's RBI single in the next at-bat drove in the only run of the afternoon for Texas, but reaching the bottom of the order, the Longhorns bats were unable to force the game into extras

“Alabama's front-line pitching is very, very good, and we knew that going in the series,” Schlossnagle said. “Thankful that we had the comeback yesterday and won this series.”

Texas will face the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

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