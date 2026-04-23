Multiple SEC Teams Facing Make or Break Conference Weekend

There are only four weekends left in conference play and the standings in the SEC are as tight as ever. For teams in the middle of the pack, this weekend presents them with another opportunity to create some separation and get themselves in the top half of the standings.

However, it also presents the top three teams a chance to create some breathing room of their own. Those being No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Texas A&M. All three have big-time series to look forward to, with the chance to solidify their place as the three best teams in the SEC.

Knowing this, teams below them in the standings will be eager to rack up as many wins as possible. That continues this weekend. Several squads are crowded in the middle of the pack, finding themselves within striking distance of the top three should they slip up at any point.

Three can't-miss series in the SEC this weekend

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits (7) throws to first for an out against Oklahoma State. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 21 Florida Gators (28-14, 10-8) vs. No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (31-7, 12-5)

Here come the Aggies. After a bit of an up and down start to conference play, they have caught fire in the last two weekends with a 5-0 showing against No. 4 Texas and LSU. As a result, Texas A&M now finds itself alone in second place in the SEC with a strong 12-5 record.

In the other dugout, the Gators have been one of the league's most difficult teams to solve. One weekend they're unbeatable and the next they look like they don't belong on the same diamond with their opponent. Which version shows up will play a key role in their ability to secure an upset.

For both teams, this series represents a chance to further boost their résumé down the stretch. The Aggies could solidify their chance at hosting a Regional, while the Gators could play their way back toward the top of the standings and enter the hosting conversation themselves.

No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (30-12, 10-8) vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (32-10, 13-5)

Entering this weekend, there are five teams tied for fourth in the SEC with a 10-8 record in conference play. Ole Miss is one of them. This makes the Rebels' series against Georgia that much more important, as winning at least two games could catapault them right back into contention for a conference championship.

On the flip side, losing two would drop them down and make achieving that feat much more difficult. As for Georgia, it currently sits alone atop the standings. Should the Bulldogs manage to take the series and keep their momentum rolling, they'll find themselves one step closer to winning the SEC.

No. 11 Auburn Tigers (28-12, 10-8) vs. No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (28-12, 10-8)

Remember how we said there five teams in fourth with a 10-8 record? Well, the Tigers and Sooners are two of the others in that pack of teams alongside the Rebels. And much like Ole Miss, both know that leaving this series with a pair of wins keeps them in the hunt for a conference championship.

Both enter the weekend with plenty of momentum behind them, too. Auburn is fresh off a series win on the road in Florida while Oklahoma has won five straight conference games after its sweep of Missouri last week.

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