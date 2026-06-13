Where Graceson Littleton and the Rest of Texas' Corners Rank in the SEC

The Southeastern Conference always has the best defensive backs in college football. In fact, the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's best defensive back, has been won by an SEC player in 13 of the past 25 seasons.

With the Texas Longhorns gearing up for a big season in 2026, their cornerback room will need to be at least on par with he rest of the conference. As much success as head coach Steve Sarkisian has had, the position has often been among his teams' weakest.

So, let us rank the SEC's cornerback rooms. The conference's edge rusher, running back, defensive tackle, wide receiver, linebacker, tight end rooms and quarterbacks have already been ranked.

Ranking the SEC's Cornerback Groups

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV celebrates after an incomplete pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

No. 16: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky lost both starting outside cornerbacks Jonquis Hardaway and versatile nickel Quay'sheed Scott this offseason but did retain Tehryon Nichols, Grant Grayton and Nasir Addison, who took a combined 658 snaps on the outside last season, and Jantzen Dunn and Jaden Smith, who took 130 in the slot. Nichols and Smith played well when called upon; however, the other three will need to take a serious step up.

No. 15: Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks are working with an entirely new-look group under new head coach Ryan Silverfield, so their strength is hard to call this early. They brought in four top-70 transfers at the position, including Jahiem Johnson, the No. 15 corner.

No. 14: Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant returns a kick as the Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rayshawn Pleasant returns to help the Tigers on both defense and special teams and will be joined by UCLA's Andre Jordan Jr. to form a so-so outside tandem. Their best defensive back is Sylvester Smith-Reed, who defends the pass and run well from the slot.

No. 13: South Carolina Gamecocks

The aforementioned Scott will take over the slot in Columbia while Vicari Swain and Judge Collier slide into starting outside roles. Swain and Scott played well in meaningful snaps last season, but Collier will need to improve if he wants to hold off impressive freshman Kosci Barnes.

No. 12: Missouri Tigers

Missouri, like Arkansas, is dealing with strictly fresh faces this season; however, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff netted a better class than Silverfield and his crew. While it is still unclear how Chris Graves Jr., Sione Laulea, Elijah Dotson, Kensley Louidor-Faustin and Jahlil Florence will all be utilized, it is safe to say that the group has talent.

No. 11: Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks motions during the first half against the Auburn Tigers | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Instead of having to rebuild their entire secondary, the Texas A&M Aggies got to use the portal as a way to add to an already talented room and did just that by landing top transfer-corner Rickey Gibson III. Gibson is able to fully recover from an injury that cut his 2025 season short while pushing returners Dezz Ricks, Julio Humphrey and Adonyss Currie for a starting spot.

No. 10: Florida Gators

Cormani McClain and Dijon Johnson easily make up the best returning outside pairing on this list so far, and they are backed up by J'Vari Flowers, who will see plenty of burn as well. The inside is more of a question mark, as converted wide receiver and 154th-ranked portal corner Kanye Clark is currently slated to take the job.

No 9: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones reacts during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kelley Jones is single the best cornerback mentioned on this list so far but the rest of the Bulldogs are unproven. Jones may never get to show off his ball-skills if at least one of Quentin Taylor, Kaylib Singleton or Jett Jefferson does not step up.

No. 8: Vanderbilt Commodores

Jordan Matthews, who posted a PFF coverage-grade of 80.6 last season, provides sticky coverage on one side of the field; Martel Hight, who had four picks, brings a playmaking-element to the other and CJ Heard, who wrestled-down 61 ball-carriers, adds a run-stopping and pass-rushing element to the slot between them. Behind them are Jaylin Lackey and Caydin Daniels, one of whom should be able to grow into a suitable CB3.

No. 7: Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond intercepts a New Mexico State pass during an NCAA college football game | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ty Redmond returns as one of the conference's more underrated corners but is surrounded by new-comers Kayin Lee and Qua Moss. While Lee was one of the higher-rated corners in the portal, it is hard to project how the group outside of Redmond will perform, though they certainly have talent.

No. 6: Oklahoma Sooners

Courtland Guillory, Eli Bowen and Jacobe Johnson played a combined 1,277 snaps last year while averaging a PFF grade of 73.4, making them the best outside trio on this list. If that was not enough, slot-man Reggie Powers also played to a 67. 4 grade last season.

No. 5: LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett reacts to intercepting the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland make up one of, if not the, most talented cornerback duos in college football. Safeties Tamarcus Cooley and Dashawn Spears will likely alternate snaps in the slot, with both already having plenty of success at the position.

No. 4: Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Kade Phillips will return to a starting outside role he earned late last season while top-five portal cornerback Bo Mascoe and returner Kobe Black will split work across from him. While all three of those players performed well last season, it is the depth behind them and sophomore slot-corner Graceson Littleton who will be the x-factors for new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's unit.

No. 3: Ole Miss Rebels

With so much roster turnover for new head coach Pete Golding this offseason, it is impressive that he was able to hang on to Antonio Kite, who will now be joined by No. 7 transfer-corner Jalyn Crawfrod on the outside. Behind those two, Jaylon Braxton and freshman Dorian Barney give this group additional upside.

No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs

Another position where the Bulldogs seem to lose significant talent every season and reload all the same, Georgia's cornerbacks, while not yet fully proven, are among the most talented in the country. Ellis Robinson IV and Demello Jones have experience and production within head coach Kirby Smart's system while transfers Khalil Barnes, Braylon Conley and Gentry Williams were picked by the defensive-mastermind for a reason.

No. 1: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zabien Brown, Dijon Lee and Red Morgan return to their starting roles in Alabama's secondary, giving this group the rare advantage of continuity. They allowed under 800 yards last season combined and hauled in four interceptions and will take a major step up as a unit with familiarity on their side.

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