Longhorns Country

Longhorns Trail Sooners 1-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to get back on track in conference play against the Sooners.

Connor Zimmerlee

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, folks we are finally here. The end of the 2025 regular season is officially upon us, as the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (40-10, 20-7) hit the road for their final three-game set against the Oklahoma Sooners (32-17, 13-14) to conclude the campaign.

This series is pivotal for both teams, albeit for different reasons in both dugouts. For the Longhorns, all they need is one win against the Sooners to guarantee themselves a share of the regular season conference title. However, they can claim the crown outright if they can win the series.

As for the Sooners, while they are likely safely in the Field of 64 at this point, stacking up more impressive conference wins ahead of the SEC Tournament is crucial. Doing so could be the difference between landing a favorable No. 2 seed in a regional vs. being shipped somewhere difficult.

Kade Bin
Texas pitcher Kade Bing (11) pitches during the Longhorns' game against The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas will slightly shuffle the rotation in this series as well, with southpaw Kade Bing taking the mound in the opener. He will be followed by Ruger Riojas on Friday and Luke Harrison in the finale on Saturday afternoon.

Follow along for live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns take on the Sooners in the series opener from L. Dale Mitchell Park at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

2B - Adrian Rodriguez

1B- Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

LF - Jonah Williams

CF - Tommy Farmer IV

P - Kade Bing

Top First:

Kyson Witherspoon (Oklahoma) pitching

Mendoza: Fly out to center

Belyeu: Strikeout swinging

Galvan: Groundout to third

Bottom First:

Kade Bing (Texas) pitching

Gambill: Hit by pitch

Carmichael: Pop out to second

Christiansen: Fly out to left

Willits: Single, Gambill to third

Gambill scored (wild pitch), Longhorns trail 1-0

Walk: Groundout to third

Top Second:

Flores: Fly out to left

Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging

Schuessler: Single

Borba: Strikeout looking

feed

Published |Modified
Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

Home/Baseball