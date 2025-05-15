Longhorns Trail Sooners 1-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
Well, folks we are finally here. The end of the 2025 regular season is officially upon us, as the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (40-10, 20-7) hit the road for their final three-game set against the Oklahoma Sooners (32-17, 13-14) to conclude the campaign.
This series is pivotal for both teams, albeit for different reasons in both dugouts. For the Longhorns, all they need is one win against the Sooners to guarantee themselves a share of the regular season conference title. However, they can claim the crown outright if they can win the series.
As for the Sooners, while they are likely safely in the Field of 64 at this point, stacking up more impressive conference wins ahead of the SEC Tournament is crucial. Doing so could be the difference between landing a favorable No. 2 seed in a regional vs. being shipped somewhere difficult.
Texas will slightly shuffle the rotation in this series as well, with southpaw Kade Bing taking the mound in the opener. He will be followed by Ruger Riojas on Friday and Luke Harrison in the finale on Saturday afternoon.
Follow along for live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns take on the Sooners in the series opener from L. Dale Mitchell Park at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
1B- Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
LF - Jonah Williams
CF - Tommy Farmer IV
P - Kade Bing
Top First:
Kyson Witherspoon (Oklahoma) pitching
Mendoza: Fly out to center
Belyeu: Strikeout swinging
Galvan: Groundout to third
Bottom First:
Kade Bing (Texas) pitching
Gambill: Hit by pitch
Carmichael: Pop out to second
Christiansen: Fly out to left
Willits: Single, Gambill to third
Gambill scored (wild pitch), Longhorns trail 1-0
Walk: Groundout to third
Top Second:
Flores: Fly out to left
Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging
Schuessler: Single
Borba: Strikeout looking