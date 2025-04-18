Jim Schlossnagle Offers Injury Update on Texas Baseball Ace Jared Spencer
As the No. 1 Texas Longhorns prepared for their conference series against the No. 8 Auburn Tigers, they did so with multiple players dealing with varying injuries or bumps and bruises. Then that list seemed to grow once again in the third inning.
Staff ace Jared Spencer tossed 2.2 shutout innings and while battling a somewhat high pitch count, appeared to be in line for yet another solid starter. However, the southpaw then gave up a two out single followed by a two-run home run.
HIs night didn't last much longer, as he fell behind the next batter 2-0 and would come out of the game accompanied by a trainer after throwing just 2.2 innings and 43 pitches. Coach Jim Schlossnagle offered an encouraging update, though, on Spencer following the game.
The Texas coach didn't seem too worried about his southpaw ace, saying he was just "sore" and that he thinks he'll be fine, but, "might need a little break," said the skipper. That's understandable, of course, seeing as the shift from a Friday-Sunday weekend series to Thursday-Saturday shortened his usual rest and recovery period.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, should Spencer not miss a start he will not be on the mound again until next Friday, April 25, against the Texas A&M Aggies.
For now, this is undoubtedly the best news a beat up Longhorns' squad could have hoped to receive about Spencer. With Max Belyeu still out and both Ethan Mendoza and Adrian Rodriguez nursing injuries, losing their staff ace for an extended period of time would be a rough blow for a team looking to make a deep run in June.