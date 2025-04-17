Longhorns and Tigers Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (30-5, 13-2) are back in action once again for another must-see SEC showdown, with the No. 8 Auburn Tigers (27-10, 9-6) coming to town for a three-game series. It will be the Longhorns' sixth conference series of the season.
Through their first five series the Longhorns as members of the SEC, the Longhorns have yet to drop one. Of those victories, three of them have come in the form of a sweep -- including a statement home sweep of the Georgia Bulldogs.
As for the Tigers, they enter this series having won their last six games which includes an impressive sweep of the LSU Tigers. Now, they'll look to add another monumental series win to their résumé as the two teams prepare for the back half of the conference schedule.
It won't be easy for the Longhorns but they've shown they can handle difficult opponents so far this season. If they come out firing on all cylinders early, then they stand a good chance at taking the series opener.
Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns take on the Tigers to kick off their three-game series on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH- Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
3B - Casey Borba
LF - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Kimble Schuessler
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
2B - Jayden Duplantier
P - Jared Spencer
Top First:
Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching
Snow: Pop out to second
Rembert: Groundout to second
Irish: Strikeout looking
Bottom First:
Samuel Dutton (Auburn) pitching
Mendoza: Strikeout swinging
Galvan: Groundout to short
Flores: Groundout to third
Top Second:
McMurray: Walk
Terrell: Groundout to third, McMurray to second
Guevara: Hit by pitch
Carter: Pop out to first
Fralick: Groundout to first