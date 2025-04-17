Longhorns Country

Longhorns and Tigers Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to keep the momentum rolling against another elite SEC opponent.

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (30-5, 13-2) are back in action once again for another must-see SEC showdown, with the No. 8 Auburn Tigers (27-10, 9-6) coming to town for a three-game series. It will be the Longhorns' sixth conference series of the season.

Through their first five series the Longhorns as members of the SEC, the Longhorns have yet to drop one. Of those victories, three of them have come in the form of a sweep -- including a statement home sweep of the Georgia Bulldogs.

As for the Tigers, they enter this series having won their last six games which includes an impressive sweep of the LSU Tigers. Now, they'll look to add another monumental series win to their résumé as the two teams prepare for the back half of the conference schedule.

It won't be easy for the Longhorns but they've shown they can handle difficult opponents so far this season. If they come out firing on all cylinders early, then they stand a good chance at taking the series opener.

Kimble Schuessle
Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns take on the Tigers to kick off their three-game series on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH- Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

CF - Will Gasparino

3B - Casey Borba

LF - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Kimble Schuessler

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

2B - Jayden Duplantier

P - Jared Spencer

Top First:

Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching

Snow: Pop out to second

Rembert: Groundout to second

Irish: Strikeout looking

Bottom First:

Samuel Dutton (Auburn) pitching

Mendoza: Strikeout swinging

Galvan: Groundout to short

Flores: Groundout to third

Top Second:

McMurray: Walk

Terrell: Groundout to third, McMurray to second

Guevara: Hit by pitch

Carter: Pop out to first

Fralick: Groundout to first

