No. 1 Texas vs. No. 11 Arkansas First Pitch Delayed to 7:45 p.m CT: Live Updates
One of life's biggest questions is what do you do when you get punched in the mouth and knocked down? Do you simply roll over and accept it, or rather do you get back up? That is the question the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-6, 19-3).
For the second time in conference play, they find themselves entering the second game of the series fresh off a blowout loss. The first time was when they lost to the LSU Tigers in game one and then bounced back to take games two and three, and ultimately the series.
This time they find themselves on the heels of a 9-0 drubbing at the hands of the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (38-9, 15-7). It was the first shutout loss of the season for the Longhorns, and one that shrunk their lead atop the SEC down to four games.
Fortunately for them, though, you can't lose a series during the opener and now have a chance to get back in the win column on Friday evening.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns take on the Razorbacks in game two and try to even the series from Baum-Walker Stadium.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
UPDATE - The initial first pitch time of 7 p.m. CT has been delayed due to weather in the area. As more updates become available they will be posted below.
UPDATE - First pitch is now tentatively set for 7:45 p.m. CT, weather permitting.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
1B - Kimble Schuesler
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
3B - Casey Borba
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Jonah Williams
P - Luke Harrison