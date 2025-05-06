No. 1 Texas Returning Home to Face Lamar in Final Midweek Game
Over the course of the season there are going to be rough patches here and there. After all, college baseball boasts a schedule with over 50 games and as many as five games in a given week. That grind will take a toll on any team, no matter how good they are.
Well, that moment finally came for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-8) last weekend. They entered their series against the then No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks riding high, having won all of their series to date -- including seven straight in conference play.
Rather than continue their torrid start to SEC play, the Longhorns were handed their first series loss of the campaign. It was more than just a series loss, however, as they were swept in rather dominant fashion.
They still find themselves atop the conference standings though, with the Razorbacks trailing by two games in second place. For now, they turn their attention to their final midweek game of the season. It won't be easy, either, as the Lamar Cardinals (37-14) have the potential to pull out the upset win.
How to watch/listen:
Tuesday May 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at Lamar's season so far -
The Cardinals have been a team that has flown under the radar of many this season. However, they've quietly been one of the nation's top teams and could potentially casue some chaos in a regional once postseason play rolls around. They've also been streaky, boasting win streaks ranging from five games to a season-high 11.
Lamar by the numbers:
- Record: 37-14
- Runs scored: 394
- Runs allowed: 236
- Team Avg.: .299
- Team Avg. against: .248
- Team ERA: 4.08
Lamar wins this game if...
It can turn this game into a slog and force the Longhorns to go deep into the bullpen. This is the last midweek game of the season for Texas and with six conference games left on the schedule after, it would not be shocking if once again any bullpen action is headlined by arms that don't get a ton of run in conference games.
This is where the Cardinals must take advantage. Bullpen arms struggling has been a recurring theme at times in midweek games for the Longhorns. If Lamar can capitalize on this and work deep into the bullpen, then there's a chance it leaves Austin with an upset win.
Texas wins this game if...
It can wipe away the memory of a rough weekend on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Yes, that is a bit of a cliche but it is an apt one in this situation. For the first time all season the Longhorns lost a series and suffered their first three-game losing streak as a result.
Now, though, they return home for their final midweek contest of the season against a strong Lamar squad. To avoid a fourth straight loss, Texas must bounce back from the weekend. If they play like they're capable of playing then this is a game they should win. However, an upset is not off the table if they come out sloppy or slow out of the gate.