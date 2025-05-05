Texas Baseball Remains Atop D1Baseball's Top 25 Despite Rough Weekend
Every team is going to have a weekend or two they want to forget over the stretch of the season. Winning a series in conference play is no easy task, especially when said conference is the best in college baseball.
However, the Texas Longhorns had torn through their first seven series as members of the SEC to the tune of a series victory in each one. Of those victories five had come via a sweep, including a statement three-game set over the Texas A&M Aggies.
As a result they entered a highly anticipated series against the then-No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks still universally considered the nation's top team. Unfortunately, though, they did not look like the same team that had torn through the SEC against the Razorbacks.
Not only did Texas suffer its first conference loss as members of the SEC, but it was swept in dominant fashion and recorded three straight losses for the first time as well. So it would not have been too shocking to wake up on Monday morning and see the Longhorns drop down the D1Baseball top 25 rankings.
That was not the case. Due to a mixture of a strong résumé to this point in the season and a lot of chaos directly behind them in the rankings, the Longhorns maintained their status as the No. 1 team in the country.
"Texas remains No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 despite getting swept on the road at Arkansas," wrote D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers. "This was the first losing weekend of the season for the Longhorns. UT’s consistency over the first 11 weeks of the season earned it a pass for a rough Week 12 on the road."
It was undoubtedly the worst weekend of the series for the Longhorns, but it wasn't a complete disaster. First and foremost, they still find themselves on top of the SEC standings with a two-game lead over Arkansas and a four-game lead over LSU and Georgia, who are tied for third.
Secondly, every weekend prior to the sweep showcased their status as one of the nation's top teams. Now they must bounce back, as a strong Lamar Cardinals squad comes to town on Tuesday followed by a surging Florida Gators team that will be looking to hand them another series loss.