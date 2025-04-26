No. 1 Texas Seeking Another SEC Series Win Against Texas A&M: Live Updates
If you're a fan of tightly contested, edge of your seat pitcher's duels then the series opener between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (35-5, 17-2) and the Texas A&M Aggies (24-17, 8-11) was the perfect game for you.
After losing their typical Friday night starter and staff ace Jared Spencer, the Longhorns moved Ruger Riojas up from Sunday. And the veteran right-hander delivered an absolute gem as a result.
Facing one of the nation's hottest offenses in recent weeks was no problem for Riojas. He simply got himself out of multiple jams and gave Texas exactly what it needed in the opener, tossing 5.2 innings of shutout baseball while scattering five hits.
Behind him was the duo of Max Grubbs and Dylan Volantis, who were their usual dominant selves. They worked the final 3.1 innings of the opener and allowed a lone unearned run, with Volantis striking out five of the seven batters he faced.
Offensively, the Longhorns got their pair of runs from a duo that's been asked to shoulder a bigger load in recent weeks. First, Jayden Duplantier laced an RBI double in the third and then Tommy Farmer IV launched a crucial solo shot in the seventh of Texas' 2-1 win.
Now, the Longhorns look to keep the momentum rolling and win their eight straight game and seventh SEC series of the season.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns look for the series win over the Aggies in game two from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 3 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Adrian Rodriguez
2B - Jayden Duplantier
P - Luke Harrison