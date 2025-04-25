No. 1 Texas' Series Opener Against Texas A&M in Weather Delay: Live Updates
While the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (34-5, 16-2) are back in action for another weekend conference series, this one is far from just another three-game set. No, this one is special, folks, as the Texas A&M Aggies (24-16, 8-10) are coming to town.
This series was always going to be an intense one when the announcement was made that the Longhorns would be joining the SEC. Then they stoked the fire even further, signing coach Jim Schlossnagle away from their bitter rivals following the end of the 2024 season.
Both teams enter the weekend wanting not only to beat their hated rivals, but knowing doing so is a big résumé boost. For the Longhorns, this would be their seventh conference series of the season and would further strengthen their application to be a national seed come June.
On the other hand, if the Aggies can secure another massive upset win in a conference series they will find themselves firmly in the picture to make the postseason. Not just that, though, but if they stayed as hot as they have been it could sneak them back into the hosting a regional range.
Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns are opening their conference series against the Aggies from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Due to a weather delay, the original first pitch time of 7 p.m. CT will be delayed. More updates to follow as they become available.
Weather updates -
Due to lightning in the area, first pitch will not start before 7:45 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -