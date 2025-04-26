Texas Baseball's Ruger Riojas Brought 'Fearless' Approach Against Texas A&M
Change is a necessary part of life. To deny this would be to believe that growth is unimportant and that we are better staying exactly where we are. That being said, sometimes that change can rattle even the most calm and collected person.
This could have been the case for Ruger Riojas. As even-keeled as they come, Riojas had pitched his way into the rotation for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns as the Sunday starter. And he had been dominant since doing so.
Then, however, that changed. Following an injury that shut down typical Friday man Jared Spencer for the rest of the season, Riojas was tasked with taking the mound on Friday in the series opener against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Readily accepting the new role, he didn't change his approach on the rubber.
"I would say just being myself and not trying to let the moment take over," Riojas said. "Just having as much fun as I can when I'm on the mound. I think that's the epitome of being myself."
Being himself certainly worked, as the right-hander stifled one of the nation's hottest offenses. Dialed in from the first pitch he threw, Riojas was on point until the final one. He tossed 5.2 shutout innings, scattering five hits and escaping damage on multiple occasions en route to his team-high eighth win.
Coach Jim Schlossnagle, who came over to Austin in the offseason after leaving the Aggies, had nothing but high praise for his guy following the Longhorns' thrilling 2-1 victory.
"I thought that Ruger did a nice job battling and executing pitches," he said. "Texas A&M has such a tough lineup. So many guys in their lineup can change the game with one swing, so you're constantly on edge. Especially in a close game like that."
"He had the big double play, which shows you his mentality and his athleticism."
It would have been easy for the veteran pitcher to get caught up in the moment, especially in an environment as heated as this series is. That would not be the case, however, as he maintained his composure even in the toughest moments.
"I think for the atmosphere I try to find gratitude in the moment," he said. "I have the ability to pitch in this insanely unique rivalry game. I truly hone that to one pitch at a time and just focus on being great every pitch, every second of the game."
The approach for Riojas was simple. "For me it's dominate the zone and have the most conviction down the middle when you can," said the right-hander. "Play fearless down the middle."
There are now three conference series left in the regular season, with the Longhorns in prime position to claim a conference crown in their first season in the SEC. Doing so won't be easy, though, as no SEC series ever is.
However, being able to slot a guy like Riojas into that role and not miss a beat bodes extremely well for the Longhorns.