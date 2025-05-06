Longhorns Country

Longhorns and Cardinals Tied 0-0 After Third Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns are set to battle the Cardinals in the last midweek game of the season.

For the first time this season, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-8) find themselves riding a three-game losing streak. Not only that, but it will be the first time they enter their midweek contest having lost the Sunday game in their conference series.

This comes on the heels of what was easily their worst weekend of the season to date, as they suffered a multitude of firsts. Most notably first series loss of the campaign and first one as members of the SEC.

However, every team is going to hit a rough patch at some point. For the Longhorns it just so happened to come toward the end of the regular season. Fortunately they still find themselves atop the SEC and in position to be a national seed once the postseason rolls around.

Texas pitcher Kade Bing (11) pitches in the third inning of the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, though, they turn their attention to the final midweek game of the season. They will look to bounce back and get in the win column with the Lamar Cardinals (37-14) making their way to Austin.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns take on the Cardinals in their final midweek game of the season from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

1B - Kimble Schuessler

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

CF - Will Gasparino

2B - Adrian Rodriguez

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

DH - Cole Chamberlain

3B - Casey Borba

LF - Jonah Williams

P - Kade Bing

Top First:

Kade Bing (Texas) pitching

Ruiz: Fly out to center

Ryans: Strikeout looking

Evans: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Carter Sutton (Lamar) pitching

Schuessler: Groundout to third

Galvan: Walk

Flores: Fielder's choice, Galvan out at second

Flores caught stealing

Gasparino: will leadoff second

Top Second:

Beheler: Fly out to right

Skinner: Single

Culp: Pop out to short

Moreno: Fielder's choice, Skinner out at second

Bottom Second:

Gasparino: Strikeout swinging

Rodriguez: Walk

Farmer: Strikeout swinging, Rodriguez advanced to second (passed ball)

Chamberlain: Walk

Both runners advanced (passed ball)

Borba: Walk

Williams: Fielder's choice, Rodriguez out at home

Top Third:

Grizzaffi: Line out to second

Spinn: Fly out to left

Ruiz: Double

Ryan: Line out to short

Bottom Third:

Schuessler: Groundout to third

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Flores: Fly out to right

