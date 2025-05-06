Longhorns and Cardinals Tied 0-0 After Third Inning: Live Updates
For the first time this season, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-8) find themselves riding a three-game losing streak. Not only that, but it will be the first time they enter their midweek contest having lost the Sunday game in their conference series.
This comes on the heels of what was easily their worst weekend of the season to date, as they suffered a multitude of firsts. Most notably first series loss of the campaign and first one as members of the SEC.
However, every team is going to hit a rough patch at some point. For the Longhorns it just so happened to come toward the end of the regular season. Fortunately they still find themselves atop the SEC and in position to be a national seed once the postseason rolls around.
Now, though, they turn their attention to the final midweek game of the season. They will look to bounce back and get in the win column with the Lamar Cardinals (37-14) making their way to Austin.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns take on the Cardinals in their final midweek game of the season from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
1B - Kimble Schuessler
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
DH - Cole Chamberlain
3B - Casey Borba
LF - Jonah Williams
P - Kade Bing
Top First:
Kade Bing (Texas) pitching
Ruiz: Fly out to center
Ryans: Strikeout looking
Evans: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Carter Sutton (Lamar) pitching
Schuessler: Groundout to third
Galvan: Walk
Flores: Fielder's choice, Galvan out at second
Flores caught stealing
Gasparino: will leadoff second
Top Second:
Beheler: Fly out to right
Skinner: Single
Culp: Pop out to short
Moreno: Fielder's choice, Skinner out at second
Bottom Second:
Gasparino: Strikeout swinging
Rodriguez: Walk
Farmer: Strikeout swinging, Rodriguez advanced to second (passed ball)
Chamberlain: Walk
Both runners advanced (passed ball)
Borba: Walk
Williams: Fielder's choice, Rodriguez out at home
Top Third:
Grizzaffi: Line out to second
Spinn: Fly out to left
Ruiz: Double
Ryan: Line out to short
Bottom Third:
Schuessler: Groundout to third
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Fly out to right