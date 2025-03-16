Longhorns Trail Bulldogs 1-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (15-1, 1-0) are back in action as they prepare to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 0-1) in the second game of their three-game series to open conference play. A win in game two would clinch Texas' first series win in SEC play.
It was a high-scoring affair in the series opener, one that the Longhorns won 8-7. They did so on the back of a five-run seventh inning. All five runs came home to score before a single out was recorded, with the big blow coming off the bat of Casey Borba in the form of a mammoth three-run blast.
From there the bullpen did its job, limiting the damage and holding off a late rally in the ninth inning to secure Texas' 15th straight win and first conference win in the SEC.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns look to take game two and the series against the Bulldogs from Dudy Noble Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
C - Rylan Galvan
3B - Casey Borba
CF - Will Gasparino
LF - Easton Winfield
1B - Kimble Schuessler
P - Luke Harrison
Top First:
Ben Davis (Mississippi State) pitching
Mendoza: Groundout to second
Belyeu: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Pop out to second
Bottom First:
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Sanders: Strikeout swinging
Chance: Walk
Reese: Fielder's choice, Chance out at second
Sullivan: Single
Hines: Walk
Downs: RBI hit by pitch, Longhorns trail 1-0
Stevens: Pop out to short
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI