Longhorns Trail Bulldogs 1-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to keep their winning streak alive against the Bulldogs in game two.

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (15-1, 1-0) are back in action as they prepare to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 0-1) in the second game of their three-game series to open conference play. A win in game two would clinch Texas' first series win in SEC play.

It was a high-scoring affair in the series opener, one that the Longhorns won 8-7. They did so on the back of a five-run seventh inning. All five runs came home to score before a single out was recorded, with the big blow coming off the bat of Casey Borba in the form of a mammoth three-run blast.

From there the bullpen did its job, limiting the damage and holding off a late rally in the ninth inning to secure Texas' 15th straight win and first conference win in the SEC.

Kimble Schuessle
Texas Longhorns infielder Kimble Schuessler (10) catches the ball at first base during the annual Texas baseball alumni game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns look to take game two and the series against the Bulldogs from Dudy Noble Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Adrian Rodriguez

C - Rylan Galvan

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Will Gasparino

LF - Easton Winfield

1B - Kimble Schuessler

P - Luke Harrison

Top First:

Ben Davis (Mississippi State) pitching

Mendoza: Groundout to second

Belyeu: Strikeout swinging

Flores: Pop out to second

Bottom First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Sanders: Strikeout swinging

Chance: Walk

Reese: Fielder's choice, Chance out at second

Sullivan: Single

Hines: Walk

Downs: RBI hit by pitch, Longhorns trail 1-0

Stevens: Pop out to short

