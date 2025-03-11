Longhorns Country

No. 11 Texas Longhorns Concluding Homestand Against UT Arlington

The Longhorns look to keep the wins piling up as they host the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Connor Zimmerlee

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It doesn't matter who's on your schedule. All you can do is play who is in front of you and try to stack up wins. This has been the case for the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (13-1), who enter Tuesday's game against the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) riding a 13-game win streak.

During their stretch of dominance over the last month the Longhorns have shown an ability to win games in a multitude of ways, from pitching gems to offensive explosions. Now, they host UT Arlington looking to extend that streak to an impressive 14 games.

The Mavericks come into the game having lost two straight, but with a few impressive wins under their belt so far -- the best being a series win over UTSA to start the season.

Jalin Flore
Texas Longhorns infielder Jalin Flores (1) winds up to throw to first base in the fifth inning as the Texas Longhorns take on the University of Incarnate Word Cardinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Feb. 25, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch/listen:

Tuesday March 11 at 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

UT Arlington by the numbers:

  • Record - 4-8
  • Runs scored - 61
  • Runs allowed - 95
  • Team Avg. - .262
  • Team Avg. against - .305
  • Team ERA - 6.66

UT Arlington wins this game if...

It can manage to slow down a potent Texas lineup that has proven capable of flipping a switch and scoring runs in a hurry. In six of the Longhorns' 13 wins so far this season they have scored 10-plus runs, with every one of those outings featuring a big inning that saw them break the game wide open.

The Mavericks on the other hand have allowed opponents to score 10-plus runs in four of their eight losses. That's not to say they have to keep Texas off the scoreboard completely. However, if they can limit the damage and make this game a slog, then there's a chance they head home with an upset win in their pockets.

Texas wins this game if...

It approaches the game with a similar mindset to the midweek win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi last week. On paper these are opponents the Longhorns should dispatch with ease. However, as we've hammered home, midweek games are unpredictable and any given one can result in a huge upset.

Texas' best bet at avoiding this fate is just staying the course and playing the same brand of baseball it has been. After all, winning 13 games in a row is difficult regardless of how stiff the competition is. As long as the Longhorns can maintain their composure and play sound baseball, they should secure a win in this one.

Connor Zimmerlee
