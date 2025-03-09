No. 12 Texas Longhorns Take Series Over Santa Clara with Saturday Win
Just like the heavy 30 mile per hour winds ripping through UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns ripped right through the Santa Clara Broncos.
The Longhorns sealed an 8-3 win over Santa Clara to claim the series, with sophomore third baseman Casey Borba’s three-RBI double at the bottom of the fourth giving Texas a cushion as fly-outs and ground-outs dropped in protest.
“Borba’s double was obviously massive,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said during postgame press conference. “The wind kind of pushed that away from the center fielder, he thought he had a lean.”
Borba has had multiple clutch moments at bat this week, hitting a home run in both Tuesday’s matchup against Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Friday’s opener against Santa Clara.
Schlossnagle said Borba’s recent success at the plate is a product of his patience as the lineup continues to shift.
“I think he's just steady. I talked to him a couple of weeks ago and said, ‘Listen, man, you know, I'm looking for opportunities to get you in there. Just hang there with me. This game is going to turn to you,’ and he's like, ‘I'm good, Coach, I'm good. I'm ready when you need me,’” Schlossnagle said.
Junior shortstop Jalin Flores was just one of the runners that Borba brought in and ultimately led the team in RBI's himself with two, marking his fourth consecutive game with two doubles and two RBI. He also added his 12th extra-base hit within the last seven games.
Starting junior pitcher Luke Harrison kept the Broncos scoreless for three innings, notching four strikeouts. It wasn’t until the top of the fourth when Harrison gave up his third walk of the afternoon that Schlossnagle decided to make a call to the bullpen, bringing in relief pitcher Ruger Riojas. A ground-out ball to shortstop on his first pitch brought in an RBI for Santa Clara to put the Broncos on the board 4-1.
But Broncos pitcher RJ Meyn set the Longhorns up perfectly before Borba took the plate.
Meyn hit junior right fielder Max Belyeu with a pitch before walking junior shortstop Jalin Flores, but Belyeu failed to steal third while Flores stole second. Meyn then walked freshman designated hitter Adrian Rodriguez and hit sophomore center fielder Tommy Farmer with another pitch to load the bases. The wind came in clutch for Borba as he knocked a double to center field that brought all three runners home, putting Texas up 7-1 at the bottom of the fourth inning.
Fly-outs and ground-outs began to plague both teams for the next three innings aside from a run scored off a walk and a double from Santa Clara at the top of the fifth.
Riojas pitched a new personal season record of 4.2 innings, striking out three and allowing two runs and two walks. He gave up the game’s first home run to Broncos first baseman Dylan Joyce at the top of the eighth inning, and was soon replaced by Andre Duplantier Ⅱ.
Texas closed things out in the bottom of the eighth with a Flores double and a single from senior first baseman Kimble Schuessler for an RBI to claim the series victory, 8-3.
The Longhorns will return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT in hopes of bringing in another home series sweep.
