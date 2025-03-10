Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Continue To Rise In Weekly D1Baseball Rankings

A perfect week on the diamond has allowed the Longhorns to move up in the weekly standings.

Aaron Raley

Texas Longhorns infielder Ethan Mendoza (5) slides home to score the first run of the game for the Longhorns in the first inning as the Texas Longhorns take on the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Feb. 25, 2025.
Texas Longhorns infielder Ethan Mendoza (5) slides home to score the first run of the game for the Longhorns in the first inning as the Texas Longhorns take on the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Feb. 25, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a perfect 4-0 week of games at Disch-Falk Field, the Texas Longhorns have risen up one spot on the D1Baseball Rankings, going from 12 to 11.

Ever since dropping their first game of the season against the Louisville Cardinals in the Shriners College Classic, the Longhorns have been perfect up to this point during Jim Schlossnagle's first season with the team.

The Horns began their week with an easy 15-5 run-ruling of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Tuesday night, and made simple work of the Santa Clara Broncos this past weekend.

jalin flores
Texas Longhorns infielder Jalin Flores (1) winds up to throw to first base in the fifth inning as the Texas Longhorns take on the University of Incarnate Word Cardinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Feb. 25, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday night's 4-2 victory was kickstarted in the fifth inning with a two-RBI double by Jalin Flores that scored Max Belyeu and Rylan Galvan, which was followed the next inning by a Casey Borba home run to extend the lead.

Max Belyeu was then walked with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to plate another run. Santa Clara scored in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn't enough to top the team.

Saturday's contest found the Longhorns up 4-0 after the third inning thanks to runs batted in by Jalin Flores, Tommy Farmer IV, and Will Gasparino.

Third baseman Borba would continue his offensive production with a bases clearing double in the 4th to bring the score to 7-1 after four innings.

First baseman Kimble Schuessler would score Flores with a single in the eighth inning to make it 8-3, which is how it remained after nine innings.

Sunday saw the Longhorns get on the board quickly in the first inning after Ethan Mendoza scored on a throwing error by the Santa Clara pitcher, which was followed in the third inning by a Jalin Flores solo home run.

A pair of two-RBI singles by Tommy Farmer IV in the sixth and Ethan Mendoza in the eighth put the finishing touches on a perfect weekend for the Horns, as they took the 6-1 win for their 13th consecutive victory.

The Longhorns host UT-Arlington in Austin Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. and will open their first conference weekend as an SEC team against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this upcoming weekend.

Here is the complete Top 25 rankings, as of March 10, 2025:

1) LSU Tigers

2) Tennessee Volunteers

3) Arkansas Razorbacks

4) Georgia Bulldogs

5) Florida State Seminoles

6) North Carolina Tar Heels

7) Florida Gators

8) Oregon State Beavers

9) Oregon Ducks

10) Clemson Tigers

11) Texas Longhorns

12) Oklahoma Sooners

13) Ole Miss Rebels

14) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

15) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

16) Vanderbilt Commodores

17) Alabama Crimson Tide

18) Stanford Cardinal

19) Texas A&M Aggies

20) Dallas Baptist Patriots

21) Troy Trojans

22) Southern Miss Golden Eagles

23) Virginia Cavaliers

24) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

25) Auburn Tigers

