Texas Longhorns Continue To Rise In Weekly D1Baseball Rankings
After a perfect 4-0 week of games at Disch-Falk Field, the Texas Longhorns have risen up one spot on the D1Baseball Rankings, going from 12 to 11.
Ever since dropping their first game of the season against the Louisville Cardinals in the Shriners College Classic, the Longhorns have been perfect up to this point during Jim Schlossnagle's first season with the team.
The Horns began their week with an easy 15-5 run-ruling of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Tuesday night, and made simple work of the Santa Clara Broncos this past weekend.
Friday night's 4-2 victory was kickstarted in the fifth inning with a two-RBI double by Jalin Flores that scored Max Belyeu and Rylan Galvan, which was followed the next inning by a Casey Borba home run to extend the lead.
Max Belyeu was then walked with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to plate another run. Santa Clara scored in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn't enough to top the team.
Saturday's contest found the Longhorns up 4-0 after the third inning thanks to runs batted in by Jalin Flores, Tommy Farmer IV, and Will Gasparino.
Third baseman Borba would continue his offensive production with a bases clearing double in the 4th to bring the score to 7-1 after four innings.
First baseman Kimble Schuessler would score Flores with a single in the eighth inning to make it 8-3, which is how it remained after nine innings.
Sunday saw the Longhorns get on the board quickly in the first inning after Ethan Mendoza scored on a throwing error by the Santa Clara pitcher, which was followed in the third inning by a Jalin Flores solo home run.
A pair of two-RBI singles by Tommy Farmer IV in the sixth and Ethan Mendoza in the eighth put the finishing touches on a perfect weekend for the Horns, as they took the 6-1 win for their 13th consecutive victory.
The Longhorns host UT-Arlington in Austin Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. and will open their first conference weekend as an SEC team against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this upcoming weekend.
Here is the complete Top 25 rankings, as of March 10, 2025:
1) LSU Tigers
2) Tennessee Volunteers
3) Arkansas Razorbacks
4) Georgia Bulldogs
5) Florida State Seminoles
6) North Carolina Tar Heels
7) Florida Gators
8) Oregon State Beavers
9) Oregon Ducks
10) Clemson Tigers
11) Texas Longhorns
12) Oklahoma Sooners
13) Ole Miss Rebels
14) Wake Forest Demon Deacons
15) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
16) Vanderbilt Commodores
17) Alabama Crimson Tide
18) Stanford Cardinal
19) Texas A&M Aggies
20) Dallas Baptist Patriots
21) Troy Trojans
22) Southern Miss Golden Eagles
23) Virginia Cavaliers
24) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
25) Auburn Tigers
