No. 12 Texas Longhorns Seeking Santa Clara Sweep: Live Updates
The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (12-1) kept their winning ways rolling on Saturday, as they defeated the Santa Clara Broncos (7-6) to both clinch their second series win of the season and their 12th straight victory in the process.
It was a game that was all Longhorns from the start, as they came out and put pressure on the Broncos early. They plated a run in each of the first four innings, including two in the first and three in the fourth, to jump out to a 7-1 lead.
After that it was smooth sailing as Ruger Riojas provided 4.2 innings of two-run baseball, leading the way in the 8-3 victory. Now, they look to pick up their second series sweep of the campaign and push the winning streak to 13 games.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the Longhorns' series finale against Santa Clara as they go for the series sweep from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Kimble Schuessler
C - Cole Chamberlain
CF - Will Gasparino
DH - Jaquae Stewart
LF - Easton Winfield
P - Dylan Volantis
