No. 12 Texas Longhorns Seeking Santa Clara Sweep: Live Updates

The Longhorns aim to win their 13th straight game with a sweep of the Broncos.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (12-1) kept their winning ways rolling on Saturday, as they defeated the Santa Clara Broncos (7-6) to both clinch their second series win of the season and their 12th straight victory in the process.

It was a game that was all Longhorns from the start, as they came out and put pressure on the Broncos early. They plated a run in each of the first four innings, including two in the first and three in the fourth, to jump out to a 7-1 lead.

After that it was smooth sailing as Ruger Riojas provided 4.2 innings of two-run baseball, leading the way in the 8-3 victory. Now, they look to pick up their second series sweep of the campaign and push the winning streak to 13 games.

Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the Longhorns' series finale against Santa Clara as they go for the series sweep from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

Dylan Volanti
Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis (99) throw a pitch during the annual Texas baseball alumni game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Kimble Schuessler

C - Cole Chamberlain

CF - Will Gasparino

DH - Jaquae Stewart

LF - Easton Winfield

P - Dylan Volantis

Published
Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

