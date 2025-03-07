No. 12 Longhorns Continue Homestand Against Santa Clara
Winning games in any sport is hard. This rings especially true in college baseball, where on any given day an upset can occur when least expected. Well, unless you're the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (10-1) it seems, who enter the weekend red hot on a 10-game winning streak.
Of course, as we said on any given day upsets happen. Which is exactly what the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) enter their three-game series against the Longhorns hoping to prove. They come into this series having won their last game to take the three out of four from a solid Cal squad.
On paper these are undoubtedly a team of Texas' caliber should win. Games aren't played on paper, though, and if the Longhorns aren't careful they could be handed an upset loss or two over the weekend.
How to watch/listen:
Friday March 7 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Saturday March 8 - 2 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Sunday March 9 - 1 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Santa Clara by the numbers
- Record - 7-4
- Runs scored - 56
- Runs allowed - 70
- Team Avg. - .240
- Team Avg. against - .261
- Team ERA - 5.63
Santa Clara wins this series if...
It can mirror the success that the Dartmouth pitching staff had in its three-game set against the Longhorns. Now, we know what you're thinking. Yes, Texas swept Dartmouth. However, in the series offense was hard to come by as two of three wins were of the one-run variety.
So, for the Broncos to upset a red-hot Texas squad the mission is simple. Find a way to slow down the bats and keep the games close in the late innings. From there they'll need to attack a bullpen that has been shaky at times. If they can do both of those then they have a fighting chance to leave Austin with a monumental series win.
Texas wins this series if...
It keeps playing the way it has over its impressive 10-game winning streak. As cliche as it sounds, if something isn't broke then there's no need to fix it. This is the mindset the Longhorns must approach their three games against the Broncos with.
Every aspect of the squad is firing on all cylinders. The offense has scored at least 10 runs in their last four games and six times in their first 11 games. Meanwhile the pitching staff has looked phenomenal under new pitching coach Max Weiner. If both components stay red hot against Santa Clara then look for Texas to further extend its winning streak.
