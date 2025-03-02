Longhorns Trail Illinois 1-0 Entering Bottom of First Inning: Live Updates
A so-far successful weekend in Las Vegas for the No. 15 Texas Longhorns (8-1) comes to an end on Sunday as they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3) to conclude the Las Vegas Classic. Both the Longhorns and Fighting Illini enter Sunday's contest having won on Saturday.
The Longhorns cruised to a 10-5 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, as their offense was red hot again and the pitching staff shutting down a strong lineup. Starter Luke Harrison was especially strong, tossing five innings of one-run baseball with a career-high seven strikeouts.
On the other hand, Illinois found itself in a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair with the Washington Huskies that they would ultimately come away from with a 10-9 victory.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Fighting Illini on Sunday afternoon from Las Vegas Ballpark in their final game of the Las Vegas Classic at 1 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
CF - Will Gasparino
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
SS - Jalin Flores
1B - Kimble Schuessler
C - Cole Chamberlain
3B - Casey Borba
LF - Easton Winfield
P - Kade Bing
Top First:
Kade Bing (Texas) pitching
Chee-Aloy: Single
Groves: Hit by pitch
Schupmann: Grounded into double play (6-4-3), Chee-Aloy to third
Chee-Aloy scored on wild pitch, Longhorns trail 1-0
Zebig: Strikeout swinging
