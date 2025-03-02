Longhorns Country

Longhorns Trail Illinois 1-0 Entering Bottom of First Inning: Live Updates

Texas concludes its weekend in Las Vegas against Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

Connor Zimmerlee

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A so-far successful weekend in Las Vegas for the No. 15 Texas Longhorns (8-1) comes to an end on Sunday as they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3) to conclude the Las Vegas Classic. Both the Longhorns and Fighting Illini enter Sunday's contest having won on Saturday.

The Longhorns cruised to a 10-5 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, as their offense was red hot again and the pitching staff shutting down a strong lineup. Starter Luke Harrison was especially strong, tossing five innings of one-run baseball with a career-high seven strikeouts.

On the other hand, Illinois found itself in a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair with the Washington Huskies that they would ultimately come away from with a 10-9 victory.

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Fighting Illini on Sunday afternoon from Las Vegas Ballpark in their final game of the Las Vegas Classic at 1 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

CF - Will Gasparino

DH - Adrian Rodriguez

SS - Jalin Flores

1B - Kimble Schuessler

C - Cole Chamberlain

3B - Casey Borba

LF - Easton Winfield

P - Kade Bing

Top First:

Kade Bing (Texas) pitching

Chee-Aloy: Single

Groves: Hit by pitch

Schupmann: Grounded into double play (6-4-3), Chee-Aloy to third

Chee-Aloy scored on wild pitch, Longhorns trail 1-0

Zebig: Strikeout swinging

