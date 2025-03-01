Longhorns Country

No. 15 Texas vs. Washington First Pitch Set For 8:40 p.m. CT: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to keep their winning ways rolling as they take on the Huskies.

Connor Zimmerlee

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grab your coffee, energy drinks or whatever form of caffeine you need to keep you awake because this is going to be a late one, folks. The No. 15 Texas Longhorns (6-1) are set to kick off their weekend in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Classic against the Washington Huskies (3-6) at 8 p.m. CT.

Both teams enter Friday night's showdown having won their last game, with Texas' win marking its sixth straight win. Meanwhile, Washington's victory marked an end to a brief four-game losing skid.

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Huskies on Friday night from Las Vegas Ballpark to kick off the Las Vegas Classic at 8 p.m. CT.

Adrian Rodrigue
Texas Longhorns infielder Adrian Rodriguez (24) bats in the first inning as the Texas Longhorns take on the University of Incarnate Word Cardinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Feb. 25, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Live updates will be available after first pitch

UPDATE -

The first pitch for this one has been pushed back to 8:40 p.m. CT

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

CF - Will Gasparino

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Kimble Schuessler

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Cole Chamberlain

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

C - Rylan Galvan

P - Jared Spencer

Published
Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

