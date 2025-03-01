No. 15 Texas vs. Washington First Pitch Set For 8:40 p.m. CT: Live Updates
Grab your coffee, energy drinks or whatever form of caffeine you need to keep you awake because this is going to be a late one, folks. The No. 15 Texas Longhorns (6-1) are set to kick off their weekend in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Classic against the Washington Huskies (3-6) at 8 p.m. CT.
Both teams enter Friday night's showdown having won their last game, with Texas' win marking its sixth straight win. Meanwhile, Washington's victory marked an end to a brief four-game losing skid.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Huskies on Friday night from Las Vegas Ballpark to kick off the Las Vegas Classic at 8 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
UPDATE -
The first pitch for this one has been pushed back to 8:40 p.m. CT
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
CF - Will Gasparino
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Kimble Schuessler
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Cole Chamberlain
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
C - Rylan Galvan
P - Jared Spencer
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Andrew Mukuba Sends Clear Message at NFL Combine
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: Pitching Shoves, Bats Wake up in 6-0 Win Over Incarnate Word
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend Michael Huff Welcomes Back Coach Duane Akina
MORE: Surprising Report About Quinn Ewers Injury Comes to Light
MORE: Texas Longhorns Land Official Visit with Next 'Brock Bowers?'