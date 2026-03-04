Longhorns Strike First, Lead Huskies 2-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates
In the grand scheme of a college baseball season, one midweek game in the beginning of March is not a make or break scenario. However, that does not mean the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (11-0) are going to treat their showdown with the Houston Christian Huskies (6-6) any differently.
Both teams come into this one with momentum behind them, albeit at different levels. The Longhorns are fresh off a sweep of the weekend in Houston at the Bruce Bolt College Classic with wins over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Baylor Bears and Ohio State Buckeyes.
It was an offensive surge in all three victories, as the bats were firing on all cylinders and wasted no time jumping all over any mistakes they saw. Most notable among them was third baseman Temo Becerra. Leading the charge, he blasted three home runs in Daikin Park, including his first career multi-homer game in the rout of the Chanticleers.
Houston Christian will look to pull off a massive early season upset
As for the Huskies, they enter having been through a roller coaster of a season in their first 12 games. Starting out on the wrong foot, Houston Christian stumbled to start the campaign and found itself with an uninspiring 0-5 record. Recovering quickly, though, what came next was a four-game winning streak.
One loss and two wins later, the game against the Longhorns represents a chance to start a new streak with a possible third win in a row on the line. They've shown they can hit the ball with the best of them but will face a tall task in slowing down a Texas lineup that is starting to really get into a groove.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorrns kicking off a brief four-game home stand against the Huskies on Tuesday evening.
How to watch/listen -
Tuesday, March 3 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
DH - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Temo Becerra
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
1B - Casey Borba
RF - Jonah Williams
C - Andrew Ermis
P - Sam Cozart
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Sam Cozart (Texas) pitching
Rader: Fly out to left
Avalos: Strikeout swinging
Halligan: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Kenan Elarton (Houston Christian) pitching
Mendoza: Groundout to short
Tinney: Walk
Robbins: Double, Tinney to third
Rodriguez: RBI groundout to second, Robbins to third, Longhorns lead 1-0
Becerra: Pop out to first
Top Second:
Hendricks: Fly out to center
Walker: Strikeout swinging
Munton: Strikeout looking
Bottom Second:
Pack: Groundout to third
Borba: Double
Williams: Groundout to second, Borba advanced to third
Ermis: RBI single, Longhorns lead 2-0
Mendoza: Fly out to left
