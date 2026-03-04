In the grand scheme of a college baseball season, one midweek game in the beginning of March is not a make or break scenario. However, that does not mean the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (11-0) are going to treat their showdown with the Houston Christian Huskies (6-6) any differently.

Both teams come into this one with momentum behind them, albeit at different levels. The Longhorns are fresh off a sweep of the weekend in Houston at the Bruce Bolt College Classic with wins over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Baylor Bears and Ohio State Buckeyes.

It was an offensive surge in all three victories, as the bats were firing on all cylinders and wasted no time jumping all over any mistakes they saw. Most notable among them was third baseman Temo Becerra. Leading the charge, he blasted three home runs in Daikin Park, including his first career multi-homer game in the rout of the Chanticleers.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston Christian will look to pull off a massive early season upset

As for the Huskies, they enter having been through a roller coaster of a season in their first 12 games. Starting out on the wrong foot, Houston Christian stumbled to start the campaign and found itself with an uninspiring 0-5 record. Recovering quickly, though, what came next was a four-game winning streak.

One loss and two wins later, the game against the Longhorns represents a chance to start a new streak with a possible third win in a row on the line. They've shown they can hit the ball with the best of them but will face a tall task in slowing down a Texas lineup that is starting to really get into a groove.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorrns kicking off a brief four-game home stand against the Huskies on Tuesday evening.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday, March 3 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

DH - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Jonah Williams

C - Andrew Ermis

P - Sam Cozart

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Sam Cozart (Texas) pitching

Rader: Fly out to left

Avalos: Strikeout swinging

Halligan: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Kenan Elarton (Houston Christian) pitching

Mendoza: Groundout to short

Tinney: Walk

Robbins: Double, Tinney to third

Rodriguez: RBI groundout to second, Robbins to third, Longhorns lead 1-0

Becerra: Pop out to first

Top Second:

Hendricks: Fly out to center

Walker: Strikeout swinging

Munton: Strikeout looking

Bottom Second:

Pack: Groundout to third

Borba: Double

Williams: Groundout to second, Borba advanced to third

Ermis: RBI single, Longhorns lead 2-0

Mendoza: Fly out to left