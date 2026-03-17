No. 2 Texas Hosting Tarleton State in A Midweek Showdown

Fresh off the first weekend of conference play in the SEC, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (18-1) remain at home for another midweek game on Tuesday evening. This time they are set to play host to the Tarleton State Texans (12-7).

So far, the Longhorns have had no problems taking care of business in their first four midweek games. They've scored 14-plus runs in each and secured a run-rule win in three of them. Now, though, they prepare for a Tarleton State team with an upset on its mind.

For Texas, it is unlikely that Sam Cozart will take the mound in this one due to him having pitched three innings on Sunday's win over Ole Miss. Whoever does get the start, though, must be on point from the first pitch and ready to face a tough lineup.

The Texas Longhorns line up for the national anthem prior to the first pitch. | University of Texas Athletic

How do the Longhorns and Texans stack up?

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday March 17 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look at Tarleton State's season so far -

Through their first 19 games, the Texans have handled a tough schedule well. They played a tight game against the Arkansas Razorbacks and have a midweek win over the Baylor Bears in their pocket. Road games haven't been an issue for them either, as they are a perfect 4-0 away from home so far.

Tarleton State by the numbers -

Record - 12-7

Runs scored - 152

Runs allowed - 114

Team Avg. - .298

Opponent Avg. - .269

Team ERA - 5.48

Opponent ERA - 7.58

Tarleton State wins this game if...

It can do what none of the Longhorns' other midweek opponents have done -- slow down the offense. In each of their first four midweek games, they have blitzed teams and plated at least 14 runs in each one, with three of their victories in those contests coming via the run-rule. Safe to say Texas enjoys midweeks.

Which is exactly why the Texans need to do everything they can to keep this a close, low-scoring game into the late innings. At that point they would likely be dealing with more unproven bullpen arms and increase their chances at pulling off an upset.

Their offense has looked potent at times this season and if that version shows up on Tuesday, too, then they could shock everyone in this one.

Texas wins this game if...

It continues to handle business and not look forward to its weekend series. This rings especially true for the Longhorns now that they're in conference play and have a date with the No. 5 Auburn Tigers waiting for them following their showdown with the Texans.

So far this season they've had no issue getting the job done against teams that, on paper, were not on the same level as them. However, anyone who follows this sport knows midweek games are wholly unpredictable and that anything can happen. Which means they need to be dialed in from the start.

If they can bring that same disciplined approach they have so far, then the Longhorns will have a high likelihood at winning another midweek contest.