Three Biggest Takeaways From Texas Baseball’s Series Win Over Vanderbilt

A road series win in the SEC is never easy — especially not in Nashville.

No. 4 Texas left Hawkins Field with another conference series win, another boost to its postseason résumé and another reminder of both how good this team can be and where the cracks still remain.

The Longhorns took two of three from Vanderbilt, winning Friday in dominant fashion before bouncing back from a frustrating Saturday shutout loss with a gritty extra-innings win Sunday. Texas is now 32-9 overall and 13-7 in SEC play.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the weekend.

1. Dylan Volantis looks good in the Friday night role

Texas sophomore pitcher Dylan Volantis tosses a pitch at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

If there was any debate initially, there definitely shouldn’t be anymore.

Since moving into the Friday starter role, Dylan Volantis has looked every bit like an ace.

After striking out 12 against Alabama last weekend, the sophomore left-hander followed it up by carving through one of the best offenses in college baseball Friday night. Volantis allowed just one earned run over six innings against Vanderbilt while striking out 11 and giving up no extra-base hits.

That’s 23 strikeouts in his last 12 innings since taking over the Friday slot. And since then, Texas has yet to lose a game 1. Before Volantis moved into that role, the Longhorns had managed just one SEC series-opening win in five weekends. Now, they’ve won back-to-back Fridays.

2. The bullpen may actually be stabilizing

Texas Longhorns Pitcher Thomas Burns throws a pitch on the mound at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

For weeks, the bullpen was the most exhausting storyline surrounding this team. From deepest in the nation to suddenly being unable to close games, Texas relievers have been well under the microscope all season.

But now, they’re good? Again?

Apparently, yes. Yes, Max Grubbs had a rough seventh inning Friday, and Sam Cozart blew a save Sunday for the first time since taking over the closer role. But overall, the bullpen was one of the biggest reasons Texas won the series.

Cozart tossed two strong innings Friday night with three strikeouts in the series-opening win after Vanderbilt scored three times on four different Texas pitchers in the seventh.

Thomas Burns continued his strong turnaround Saturday, giving Texas 3 1/3 solid innings with five strikeouts. Jason Flores was electric behind him, touching 100 mph and allowing just one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

Sunday was even better, as Brett Crossland escaped a huge jam in the fifth by retiring two of Vanderbilt’s best hitters and Haiden Leffew threw a perfect seventh. And Cozart, despite some late drama, closed out a 10-inning win after pitching through traffic in both the ninth and 10th innings.

3. The offense is still far too inconsistent

Temo Becerra celebrates a home run against Coastal Carolina in the Bruce Bolt College Classic at Daikin Park. | University of Texas Athletics

Same story, different weekend.

The Longhorns have developed a frustrating habit of opening the floodgates in Game 1, then going completely silent the next two days.

Against Alabama, the Longhorns managed just four total runs over the final two games.

Vanderbilt was worse. Texas scored just four runs on 10 hits across Games 2 and 3, including its first shutout loss of the season in Saturday’s 6-0 defeat against the SEC’s worst pitching staff. Texas went 15 innings without scoring.

Sunday’s win only came because Texas finally forced Vanderbilt to issue walks (its most glaring issue) when the Longhorns scored the winning run in the 10th inning without recording a hit.

It was smart baseball, but it also highlighted how difficult it has become for Texas to consistently generate offense. That won’t fly in postseason play.

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