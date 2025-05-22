Texas Longhorns vs. Tennessee Volunteers, SEC Tournament: Preview, How to Watch
In a battle for "UT" supremacy, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns and the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers are set to do battle to open up Texas' SEC Tournament.
The Longhorns, though they held the top spot of the D1Baseball rankings for a good part of this season, could have their hands full with the Volunteer lineup, as just yesterday, they put together an offensive onslaught against the Alabama Crimson Tide, rebounding from a 6-5 deficit to score 10 unanswered runs and defeat the Tide 15-10.
The Volunteers, the reigning college baseball national champions, began their season looking like the easy favorites to repeat their championship after the meltdown that the then No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies had to begin their year.
Tony Vitello and the Vols won their first 20 games of the year before falling in extra innings against ETSU at home, and conference play was pretty rough on the team as well, finishing just above .500 with a 16-14 SEC record.
The team's impressive series victories over teams such as the Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, and even a sweep over the Florida Gators were canceled out by series losses to the LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Texas A&M Aggies.
The Longhorns are fresh off of a confidence-boosting series win over rival Oklahoma in Norman, adding to their 22-8 conference record, not even losing a series until the team was swept by the Arkansas Razorbacks earlier this month.
Here is how to tune into the matchup between the two teams:
WHAT: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers, SEC Tournament
WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL
WHEN: Thursday, May 22, 2025, 3:00 PM CT
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network