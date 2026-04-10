Jim Schlossnagle Praises Potent Texas A&M Lineup Ahead of Anticipated Matchup

There may not be a more highly anticipated series this season in college baseball than the matchup between the No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies. Strip away all the outside noise and chaos, and you're left with one of the premier rivalries in all college athletics.

On the diamond, this has the potential to be the toughest test the Longhorns have faced yet. This will be especially true for the pitching staff and its test against one of the nation's best lineups.

"It’s consistent through the order. What’s impressive is not the homers, and they have so much power, said coach Jim Schlossnagle. "Especially [Caden] Sorrell and [Gavin] Grahovic and [Chris] Hacopien and the freshman [Jorian] Wilson."

"But it’s the walks and strikeouts. You know, I thought ours was pretty good, theirs is better."

While reading the last part of that quote might rile up some Longhorns fans, you would be hard pressed to look at the numbers and deny what Schlossnagle said is true. As a team, Texas is hitting .302 and has scored 271 runs while launching 53 home runs.

Then there's the Aggies. Absolutely mashing all season long, they enter the series sporting a .320 average and have scored 317 runs with 68 home runs. Their best hitter is the aforementioned Sorrell, who comes into the weekend slashing .377/.469/.861 with 16 homers and 52 RBI.

However, they will not have an easy task when they step in the box. Toeing the rubber for Texas is one of the nation's best pitching staffs, headlined by the rotation of Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis. All three have shown they have what it takes to completely shut down your lineup.

Each sporting an ERA under 3.00, they boast a combined 13-1 record and have struck out 185 batters between the three of them while holding opponents to only 101 hits in 130.1 innings of work. That's pretty darn good.

As for the bullpen, while it has been shaky at times, it has started to round into form in recent performances. Especially with the freshman tandem of Brett Crossland and Sam Cozart emerging as key late-inning arms.

Crossland sports a 1.32 ERA with 20 strikeouts and opponents hitting a mere .192 against him. Even more impressive is Cozart, who's assumed the role of closer and has logged four saves to go with a sparkling 2.08 ERA and 41 strikeouts.

Slowing down this potent Aggies lineup will certainly not be easy, as few teams have held them in check so far this season. Texas, though, certainly has the arms to do so and will look to silence both the bats and the crowd this weekend in College Station.

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