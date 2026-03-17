It is a beautiful Tuesday evening and perfect weather for baseball, as the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (18-1) are set to play host to the Tarleton State Texans (12-7) in their latest midweek contest.

The Longhorns come into this one feeling confident, having just taken their opening SEC series against the Ole Miss Rebels. They responded to a heartbreaking loss in the opener on Friday in dominant fashion, outscoring Ole Miss 19-4 in the final two games of the series win.

As for their results in midweeks so far this season, those speak for themselves. Each of their first four have seen them put up big-time numbers offensively and plate at least 14 runs in each -- including a season-high 16 in their 16-3 run-rule win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

Texas looks to pick up yet another midweek victory

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrates a double. | University of Texas Athletics

On the mound for the Longhorns will be Hudson Hamilton. It will be Hamilton's fifth appearance and first start of the season. He sports a 9.00 ERA across two innings of work, with three strikeouts, two walks and a save to his name.

Offensively, the bats have been rolling for Texas all season but especially. Seven of its last eight games have seen 10-plus runs scored, with the lone exception being the eight runs in the opener against Ole Miss.

Now, though, the attention shifts to the Texans as the Longhorns look to win their third game in a row.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday March 17 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns seeking a midweek victory over the Texans on Tuesday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

DH - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

LF - Ashton Larson

C - Andrew Ermis

P - Hudson Hamilton

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Hudson Hamilton (Texas) pitching

Johnson: Fly out to right

Heinrich: Hit by pitch

S. McCloud: Strikeout swinging

Lorch: Groundout to short

Bottom First:

Brendon Carter (Tarleton State) pitching

Mendoza: Pop out to second

Tinney: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 1-0

Robbins: Strikeout looking

Rodriguez: Walk

Becerra: Groundout to short

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