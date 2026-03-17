Longhorns Strike First, Lead Texans 1-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
It is a beautiful Tuesday evening and perfect weather for baseball, as the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (18-1) are set to play host to the Tarleton State Texans (12-7) in their latest midweek contest.
The Longhorns come into this one feeling confident, having just taken their opening SEC series against the Ole Miss Rebels. They responded to a heartbreaking loss in the opener on Friday in dominant fashion, outscoring Ole Miss 19-4 in the final two games of the series win.
As for their results in midweeks so far this season, those speak for themselves. Each of their first four have seen them put up big-time numbers offensively and plate at least 14 runs in each -- including a season-high 16 in their 16-3 run-rule win over the Houston Christian Huskies.
Texas looks to pick up yet another midweek victory
On the mound for the Longhorns will be Hudson Hamilton. It will be Hamilton's fifth appearance and first start of the season. He sports a 9.00 ERA across two innings of work, with three strikeouts, two walks and a save to his name.
Offensively, the bats have been rolling for Texas all season but especially. Seven of its last eight games have seen 10-plus runs scored, with the lone exception being the eight runs in the opener against Ole Miss.
Now, though, the attention shifts to the Texans as the Longhorns look to win their third game in a row.
How to watch/listen -
Tuesday March 17 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns seeking a midweek victory over the Texans on Tuesday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
DH - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Temo Becerra
RF - Anthony Pack Jr.
1B - Casey Borba
LF - Ashton Larson
C - Andrew Ermis
P - Hudson Hamilton
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Hudson Hamilton (Texas) pitching
Johnson: Fly out to right
Heinrich: Hit by pitch
S. McCloud: Strikeout swinging
Lorch: Groundout to short
Bottom First:
Brendon Carter (Tarleton State) pitching
Mendoza: Pop out to second
Tinney: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 1-0
Robbins: Strikeout looking
Rodriguez: Walk
Becerra: Groundout to short
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98