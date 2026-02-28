No. 3 Texas Baseball Taking on Dangerous No. 9 Coastal Carolina: Live Updates

It has been an undeniably strong start to the 2026 season so far for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (8-0). Widely considered one of the top teams in the country entering the campaign, they have had no issues so far proving themselves. Now, though, they find themselves ready to take on the No. 9 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-2).

Through their first eight games they are outscoring opponents 70-13. And of their eight wins so far, three have come via the run-rule -- with their most recent being a 14-0 drubbing of the UTRGV Vaqueros in their midweek clash.

As many expected, the pitching staff has been the star of the show for the Longhorns. Their weekend rotation is headlined by staff ace Ruger Riojas. He has looked absolutely dominant in his first two starts, as the veteran sports a 2-0 record entering his start on Friday with a 1.64 ERA and 19 strikeouts, with his last start seeing him record a career-high 10 punchouts.

The Longhorns enter their clash with the Chanticleers firing on all cylinders

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers second baseman Blake Barthol (7) slides into third base against the Arizona Wildcats. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Offensively, the top of the lineup has done serious damage with second baseman Ethan Mendoza and center fielder Aiden Robbins leading the charge. Both have been absolutely dialed in at the plate, with the former slashing .448/.526/.793 with three home runs and 10 RBI while Robbins has gone deep three times himself and sports a team-high 11 RBI. Oh, and he hit for the cycle, too.

All three of them, as well as the rest of this Texas squad, will need to be firing on all cylinders if they want to remain perfect on the season against a Coastal Carolina team seeking an upset.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns face the Chanticleers on Friday evening from Daikin Park in Houston.

How to watch/listen -

Friday Feb. 27 - 8:05 p.m. CT - Houston Astros Youtube/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

RF - Jonah Williams

1B - Casey Borba

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

3B - Temo Becerra

DH - Ashton Larson

P - Ruger Riojas

Live updates will be available after first pitch