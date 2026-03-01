Longhorns Strike First, Lead Bears 3-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates
After a convincing 8-1 victory over the No. 9 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Friday evening, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (9-0) are right back in action on Saturday. It will be far from an easy matchup, too, as they are set to take on an old Big 12 rival in the Baylor Bears (6-3).
Baylor enters this one fresh off an upset win in its first game of the Bruce Bolt College Classic. Taking on the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels, the Bears showed they're a dangerous team this season after securing a thrilling 6-5 victory in extra innings to cap off what was a back-and-forth affair.
Following that, though, the Longhorns made sure not to leave any doubts during their drubbing of the Chanticleers in Friday night's finale. They threatened in both the first two innings before breaking through in the third on Aiden Robbins' two-run blast and never looked back.
Texas aims to keep the momentum rolling against the Bears
On the mound, Ruger Riojas was his usual self and sliced through the Coastal Carolina lineup seemingly without breaking a sweat. He was nails from the first pitch and would give the Longhorns five shutout innings, securing his third win and racking up a new career-high 11 strikeouts.
The Longhorns know they can't take the Bears lightly and will look to start this one firing on all cylinders again, seeking their 10th straight win and keeping their undefeated start alive.
How to watch/listen -
Saturday Feb. 28 - 7:35 p.m. CT - Houston Astros Youtube/TexasSports.com/Audio
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns continuing their weekend in the Bruce Bolt College Classic against the Baylor Bears from Daikin Park on Saturday evening.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Temo Becerra
RF - Anthony Pack Jr.
1B - Casey Borba
LF - Ashton Larson
DH - Presley Courville
P - Luke Harrison
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Janusek: Groundout to short
Riebock: Groundout to pitcher
Armstrong: Line out to short
Bottom First:
Ethan Calder (Baylor) pitching
Mendoza: Walk
Tinney: Pop out to second
Robbins: Pop out to right
Rodriguez: Single, both runners advanced (E1)
Becerra: Hit by pitch
Pack: Two-run single, reached third on E9, Longhorns lead 3-0
Borba: Strikeout looking
Top Second:
Sanders: Walk
Buchanan: Fielder's choice, Sanders out at second
Snow: Strikeout swinging
De La Garza: Pop out to short
Bottom Second:
Larson: Groundout to first
Courville: Double
Mendoza: Groundout to second, Courville advanced to third
Tinney: Fly out to center
Top Third:
Clements: Groundout to third
Johnson: Groundout to second
Janusek: Walk
Janusek stole second
Riebock: Walk
Armstrong: Strikeout swinging
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98