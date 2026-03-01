After a convincing 8-1 victory over the No. 9 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Friday evening, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (9-0) are right back in action on Saturday. It will be far from an easy matchup, too, as they are set to take on an old Big 12 rival in the Baylor Bears (6-3).

Baylor enters this one fresh off an upset win in its first game of the Bruce Bolt College Classic. Taking on the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels, the Bears showed they're a dangerous team this season after securing a thrilling 6-5 victory in extra innings to cap off what was a back-and-forth affair.

Following that, though, the Longhorns made sure not to leave any doubts during their drubbing of the Chanticleers in Friday night's finale. They threatened in both the first two innings before breaking through in the third on Aiden Robbins' two-run blast and never looked back.

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza (5) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against Tennessee in the SEC Baseball Tournament. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas aims to keep the momentum rolling against the Bears

On the mound, Ruger Riojas was his usual self and sliced through the Coastal Carolina lineup seemingly without breaking a sweat. He was nails from the first pitch and would give the Longhorns five shutout innings, securing his third win and racking up a new career-high 11 strikeouts.

The Longhorns know they can't take the Bears lightly and will look to start this one firing on all cylinders again, seeking their 10th straight win and keeping their undefeated start alive.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday Feb. 28 - 7:35 p.m. CT - Houston Astros Youtube/TexasSports.com/Audio

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns continuing their weekend in the Bruce Bolt College Classic against the Baylor Bears from Daikin Park on Saturday evening.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

LF - Ashton Larson

DH - Presley Courville

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Janusek: Groundout to short

Riebock: Groundout to pitcher

Armstrong: Line out to short

Bottom First:

Ethan Calder (Baylor) pitching

Mendoza: Walk

Tinney: Pop out to second

Robbins: Pop out to right

Rodriguez: Single, both runners advanced (E1)

Becerra: Hit by pitch

Pack: Two-run single, reached third on E9, Longhorns lead 3-0

Borba: Strikeout looking

Top Second:

Sanders: Walk

Buchanan: Fielder's choice, Sanders out at second

Snow: Strikeout swinging

De La Garza: Pop out to short

Bottom Second:

Larson: Groundout to first

Courville: Double

Mendoza: Groundout to second, Courville advanced to third

Tinney: Fly out to center

Top Third:

Clements: Groundout to third

Johnson: Groundout to second

Janusek: Walk

Janusek stole second

Riebock: Walk

Armstrong: Strikeout swinging