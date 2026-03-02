The Good, Bad and Ugly from Texas Baseball's Bruce Bolt College Classic Sweep

No. 3 Texas Baseball is on a roll.

After an undefeated start built largely against midweek and early-season competition, the Bruce Bolt College Classic presented the first real measuring stick of the season. Three games later, Texas left Daikin Park with a sweep and the tournament trophy to show for it.

Sunday’s victory over Ohio State marked Texas’ 11th straight win, matching its best start to a season in four years.

With additional wins over then-No. 9 Coastal Carolina and Baylor, there’s plenty to unpack from the Longhorns’ weekend, including everything good, bad, and well, ugly.

Let’s get into it.

The Good — Unlocked Longhorns Lineup

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza makes the turn on a double play in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The easy choice here would obviously be the pitching staff, which flashed yet another weekend of dominance and pure depth. But rather than repeat what’s already been said (because we could talk about this rotation all day), we’ll highlight the offense this time.

Texas was relentless, finishing the tournament with a plus-17 run differential.

The defining moment of the weekend came in Sunday’s seven-run third inning against Ohio State, when the Longhorns sent 12 batters to the plate and turned a scoreless game into a rout within minutes. Ethan Mendoza, Carson Tinney, Aiden Robbins and Adrian Rodriguez all drove in runs before Temo Becerra capped the inning with a two-run homer into the Crawford Boxes.

And that explosiveness showed up all weekend.

Robbins launched a 466-foot home run that clanked off the train tracks against Coastal Carolina. Anthony Pack Jr. delivered a bases-clearing swing to break open the Baylor game early. Up and down the lineup, Texas consistently punished defensive mistakes and applied pressure once runners reached base.

When everything clicks, it comes in waves. So far, no one has been able to slow it.

The Bad — Carson Tinney’s Quiet Weekend at the Plate

While the lineup was explosive, one of its most important bats never quite found rhythm.

Carson Tinney, a steady presence near the top of the order and one of the team’s early home run leaders — highlighted this season by a 445-foot, two-run blast over the 32-foot center-field wall against UTRGV — endured a quieter weekend than Longhorns fans are accustomed to.

The junior catcher struggled to string together quality at-bats, going 2-for-14 over the three games and failing to capitalize in key run-producing situations.

Tinney did drive in a run during Sunday’s seven-run third inning against Ohio State, but outside of that, he wasn’t the force Texas typically relies on. A few early-count swings resulted in quick outs, and he left multiple runners on base across the three-game span.

It’s far from cause for concern — especially given the offensive support around him — but as SEC play looms, Texas will need its star catcher to return to form.

The Ugly — Command Issues

While most of the pitching performances were as steady as advertised, some familiar command concerns resurfaced Saturday with starter Luke Harrison.

In 2025, Harrison led the Longhorns in walks (24) and hit batters (21). That trend showed again in his outing against Baylor.

Harrison lasted only 3.1 innings, issuing five walks and allowing two runs in his shortest start of the season. Texas was forced to turn to its bullpen earlier than expected.

But the command issues didn’t stop there. The staff combined to issue a season-high nine walks the rest of the game.

Against stronger conference opponents later this season, free bases and stalled innings won’t always go unpunished.