Texas Baseball Is One Of 2 Teams in The Country to Carry This Impressive Distinction

Bring back the flip phones, the baggy pants, and party like it’s the early 2000s! The Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans are back on top of the college baseball world once again.

Both the Longhorns and Trojans, two of college baseball’s bluebloods, are the last two undefeated teams standing through the first four weeks of the season. USC came from behind and survived a bitter dogfight with UC Irvine, 6-4 on Tuesday, to improve to 12-0.

Texas, though, had a little more ease against its midweek challenger, capturing its fourth run rule of the season over Houston Christian , 16-4, and picked up its 12th straight win of the season.

“It is harder to handle success than it is to handle adversity,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said on Tuesday. “We’ve created our own adversity a little bit this year, but we haven’t lost a game yet, which is gonna happen… probably.”

Unlike the Longhorns and Trojans, the New Mexico Lobos, the other undefeated team in college baseball, heading into the midweek games, fell for the first time against their rival, the New Mexico State Aggies, 8-4.

College Baseball Titans are Back?

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the 20th century, Texas and USC were the cream of the crop in college baseball, always a consistent presence in Omaha every year. The two schools have combined for 18 College World Series Championships since 1947.

But the once all-powerful bluebloods have fallen on hard times in recent years, one more than the other. While Texas has not made the College World Series since 2022 and has not won the National Championship since 2005, USC has endured a rough patch since the retirement of head coach Mike Gillespie in 2006.

From 1951 to 2006, the Trojans only had two head coaches, Rod Dedeaux and Gillespe, since then the program has had five coaches and made just one regional in that span.

The 12-0 start is the best since the 2015 season — USC matched a 12-0 record and ended the season 39-21, before falling in the Corvallis Super Regional to Oregon State. USC is only three games away from matching the program's best start at 15-0 set in the 1988 season.

The Longhorns ' 12-0 start to the season is the best since the 2005 National Championship season, when Texas opened up the year with an impressive 16-0 record before picking up its first loss of the season against Arizona.