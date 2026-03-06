No. 3 Texas Looking to Keep Momentum Rolling Against USC Upstate Spartans

As we prepare for the last weekend before conference play, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-0) are once again at home for another three-game series. This time, the USC Upstate Spartans (7-7) make their way to Austin and aim to secure one of the early season's biggest upsets.

Texas, though, undoubtedly has a different outcome in mind. After starting out 12-0, the program's best start to a season in 21 years, the Longhorns will aim to stretch that impressive run to a sparkling 15-0 against the Spartans.

Doing so will not be easy, however. Winning games is already a difficult task under normal circumstances. Add a target that's only grown bigger with each win, and Texas will assuredly find itself battling for a victory each game this weekend against a USC Upstate team looking to make a statement.

USC Upstate infielder Maloy Heaghney throws the ball to first to record an out. | USC Upstate Athletics

A look at how the Spartans have fared so far in 2026

How to watch/listen -

Friday March 6 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Saturday March 7 - 2 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Sunday March 8 - 12 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look at USC Upstate's season so far -

USC Upstate so far has been a club that can absolutely tear the cover off the ball at the plate. On the flip side, though, the Spartans have also struggled mightily at times to keep opponents from scoring. They boast three games having scored at least 10 runs while allowing opponents to score at least 10 in four of their seven losses.

USC Upstate by the numbers -

Record - 7-7

Runs scored - 104

Runs allowed - 89

Team Avg. - .296

Opponent Avg. - .271

Team ERA - 6.03

Opponent ERA - 6.99

USC Upstate wins this series if...

It can be the team to finally solve the Longhorns' dominant starting rotation. Through their first three weekends, the trio of Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis have frustrated foes consistently. They've shut down every lineup they've faced and have looked like the best rotation in the country.

The Spartans will undoubtedly look to change that this weekend. And fortunately for them, they have the firepower to do so. On paper at least. Games aren't played on paper, though, and rattling the Texas rotation this season has so far proven to be much, much easier said than done for opponents.

If they can do what the teams before them haven't, however, then the Spartans certainly pose a strong threat to take a game or two off the Longhorns.

Texas wins this series if...

It can continue to play complementary baseball. Through its first 12 games, this Texas squad has shown it can beat teams in every aspect of the game -- from a shutdown pitching staff and potent offense to stellar defense in the field. All of these factors have helped the Longhorns start undefeated.

However, the game of baseball can be a fickle sport and all it takes is one component struggling to cause a loss. So far this has not been an issue for the Longhorns, but it very well could become one at any given moment. As such, they must be dialed in from the opening pitch against an upset hungry USC Upstate club.

This is a series they should handle. That being said, if they aren't careful they could see their undefeated campaign come to an end.