TV, Streaming Info for No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. USC Upstate

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns enter their final non-conference series of the season against the USC Upstate Spartans.

Texas remains only one of two teams in the country still undefeated, with a 12-0 record heading into this weekend’s series with USC Upstate. The 12-0 start is the best since the 2005 National Championship season when the Longhorns rattled off 16-straight to open up the season.

The Longhorns beat the Houston Christian Huskies, 16-4, on Tuesday — the fourth run-rule victory of the season and third straight midweek run-rule.

How to Watch No. 3 Texas vs USC Upstate

Who: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. USC Upstate

What: First meeting between the two programs

When: Friday, Mar. 6 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 7 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 8 at 12 p.m.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. The Spartans made their first NCAA Tournament appearance last season, after an impressive 36-25 record. Seeded in the Clemson Regional, USC Upstate would fall in both games to Clemson and Kentucky.

Meet The Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnalge earned his 1000th career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Kane Sweeney, USC Upstate: Earning the distinction as Big South Conference coach of the year in 2025, Sweeney jumped out of the gates in his first season as the Spartans' head coach. He led the program to a regular season and conference tournament crown en route to the Spartans' first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

What To Know About The Spartans

Tyler Lang trots down the third baseline, celebrating a run | Emily Rangel

USC Upstate enters its first meeting with the Longhorns with a 7-7 record and just one series victory under its belt so far this season. The Spartans have played two Southeastern Conference opponents this season, losing to Georgia and South Carolina in mid-week games.

While the Spartans' starting pitching rotation leaves a lot to be desired, with all three starters having an ERA above six, USC Upstate freshman pitcher Jacob Kirby has been an elite arm out of the bullpen.

Kirby, the back-to-back Big South reliever of the week, has pitched in 12 innings this season, allowing just seven runs and zero earned runs.

Despite their record, the Spartans have been hitting well through the first three weeks of the season. Five players have batting averages above .300 — sophomore catcher Tyler Lang paces them with an impressive .441 average.

Lang enters the series against the Longhorns riding a three-hit streak, two of them being multi-hit performances. Against Georgia Southern and South Carolina combined for 5-10 at the plate with one double and a two-run homer.