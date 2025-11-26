Texas Longhorns Move Up in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
The Texas Longhorns still have their College Football Playoff chances on life support headed into Saturday's home game against the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Longhorns remain on the outside looking in of the CFP bubble, but still managed to move up one spot in the latest rankings released Tuesday, rising from No. 17 to No. 16.
Texas beat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 52-37, at home leading into the Texas A&M game. With a win over the No. 3-ranked Aggies, the Longhorns will now have a chance to secure their third Top-10 win of the season, which would force the CFP committee to at least consider Texas as one of the last teams into the field.
Steve Sarkisian Not Focused on CFP Chances Before Texas A&M Game
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about his team's CFP chances before facing Texas A&M but emphasized that he's focused on the task at hand.
"I think that would be a mistake of mine and our team and our staff to be worried about what (a win could do," Sarkisian said. "I think this game deserves all that it deserves, and this is a great rivalry game. We're playing an undefeated team in the Southeastern Conference, which is really hard to do. They're a long standing rival of ours. That's where our focus and energy is, and that's what we can control."
"I think the moment you start putting energy into things that are out of our control, man, you miss what's right in front of you," he continued. "And this is too big of a game, too special of an opportunity. It's senior day for us. Our seniors will be honored. I mean, it's a night game in DKR. I think it's only our second SEC night game in two years in DKR. So there's some really special things about this game, and that's where our focus is. What happens after the game will take care of itself. We need to focus on the task at hand."
Full College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 4 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 6 - Oregon Ducks
No. 7 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 8 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 11 - BYU Cougars
No. 12 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 13 - Utah Utes
No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 15 - Michigan Wolverines
No. 16 - Texas Longhorns
No. 17 - USC Trojans
No. 18 - Virginia Cavaliers
No. 19 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 20 - Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 21 - SMU Mustangs
No. 22 - Pitt Panthers
No. 23 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 24 - Tulane Green Wave
No. 25 - Arizona Wildcats