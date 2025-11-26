Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Move Up in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns have moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings before facing the Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
The Texas Longhorns still have their College Football Playoff chances on life support headed into Saturday's home game against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Longhorns remain on the outside looking in of the CFP bubble, but still managed to move up one spot in the latest rankings released Tuesday, rising from No. 17 to No. 16.

Texas beat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 52-37, at home leading into the Texas A&M game. With a win over the No. 3-ranked Aggies, the Longhorns will now have a chance to secure their third Top-10 win of the season, which would force the CFP committee to at least consider Texas as one of the last teams into the field.

Steve Sarkisian Not Focused on CFP Chances Before Texas A&M Game

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about his team's CFP chances before facing Texas A&M but emphasized that he's focused on the task at hand.

"I think that would be a mistake of mine and our team and our staff to be worried about what (a win could do," Sarkisian said. "I think this game deserves all that it deserves, and this is a great rivalry game. We're playing an undefeated team in the Southeastern Conference, which is really hard to do. They're a long standing rival of ours. That's where our focus and energy is, and that's what we can control."

"I think the moment you start putting energy into things that are out of our control, man, you miss what's right in front of you," he continued. "And this is too big of a game, too special of an opportunity. It's senior day for us. Our seniors will be honored. I mean, it's a night game in DKR. I think it's only our second SEC night game in two years in DKR. So there's some really special things about this game, and that's where our focus is. What happens after the game will take care of itself. We need to focus on the task at hand."

Full College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

College Football Playoff
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 5 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 6 - Oregon Ducks

No. 7 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 8 - Oklahoma Sooners

No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 11 - BYU Cougars

No. 12 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 13 - Utah Utes

No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 15 - Michigan Wolverines

No. 16 - Texas Longhorns

No. 17 - USC Trojans

No. 18 - Virginia Cavaliers

No. 19 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 20 - Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 21 - SMU Mustangs

No. 22 - Pitt Panthers

No. 23 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 24 - Tulane Green Wave

No. 25 - Arizona Wildcats

